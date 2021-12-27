ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Another Unpeaceful Christmas for Chengdu House Church Members

persecution.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Christmas Eve, ERCC elder Li Yingqiang was detained by the police in Deyang city before his scheduled Christmas Eve sermon over Zoom at 7:30 pm. He was accused of “disturbing social order with other methods.”. While the Zoom service continued as planned, elder Li was only released...

www.persecution.org

Comments / 0

Related
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
BBC

What's behind suicides by thousands of Indian housewives?

Why do thousands of Indian housewives kill themselves every year?. According to the recently released data by the government's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 22,372 housewives took their own lives last year - that's an average of 61 suicides every day or one every 25 minutes. Housewives accounted for 14.6%...
SOCIETY
TheDailyBeast

India Freezes Mother Teresa Charity’s Funds Amid Hindu Nationalist Attacks

The Indian government froze the bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity (MoC), a prominent humanitarian group in the country, on Monday. Based out of West Bengal, the charity's 3,000 nuns support abandoned children, leper colonies, hospices, schools, and more globally. The decision comes amid accusations from the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the MoC uses charity as a guise for religious conversion of poor Hindus and tribal groups, as well as a week of hate attacks instigated by right-wing Hindu groups who disrupted Christmas masses in several parts of India. In a Monday statement, the central government said that it had decided to reject a license renewal from the charity on Christmas day, citing only “adverse inputs” that it came across during review. Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, took to Twitter to condemn the government’s decision and its disruption to the charity’s humanitarian work, which supports 22,000 patients and employees.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Chengdu House Church#Ercc#Qingcaodi Church#The Communist Party#The Free Press Kashmir#Christians#Muslims#Tribune News
The Independent

Shock after leaders of several far-right Hindu groups allegedly call for genocide of minorities in India

A widely circulated video on social media allegedly showing far-right Hindu leaders giving open calls for the use of weapons against Muslims, a minority in India, has sparked condemnation and outrage from rights activists.The clip is from a religious conclave believed to be held in Haridwar city of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, an important Hindu pilgrimage site, between 17-20 December. The three day conclave was streamed live on YouTube where dozens of monks are seen addressing the gathering and the alleged calls for taking up arms against Muslim minorities were given. In one widely circulated clip, a religious...
RELIGION
BBC

India blocks foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity

India's government has refused to renew the foreign-funding licence for a charity founded by Mother Teresa. The Missionaries of Charity has thousands of nuns supervising projects like homes for abandoned children, schools, clinics and hospices. On Christmas Day, India's home ministry announced it had not renewed the registration due to...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Hindu religious leader held for insulting Gandhi in India

Indian police on Thursday arrested a Hindu religious leader for allegedly making a derogatory speech against India’s independence leader Mohandas Gandhi and praising his assassin.Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by a Hindu extremist during a prayer meeting in the Indian capital in 1948, because he was considered sympathetic toward Muslims during the partition of the Indian subcontinent by British colonialists in 1947 into secular India and Islamic Pakistan.Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested in central Madhya Pradesh state on Thursday for allegedly promoting hatred between religious groups in a speech earlier this week, the Press Trust of India news agency cited...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christmas
persecution.org

Church in India Vandalized the Day After Christmas

The incident took place in Ambala this afternoon, the day after local Christians celebrated Christmas. Across India, attacks on Christians and their places of worship continue to rise in both number and severity. In states where anti-conversion laws have been enacted, including Haryana, radical Hindu nationalists abuse the laws as a legal cover to persecuted minorities.
WORLD
persecution.org

Churches Request Urgent Dialogue to Safeguard Christians in the Holy Land

12/25/2021 Israel (International Christian Concern) – The Heads and Patriarchs of the Churches of the Holy Land have submitted a request for “urgent dialogue” with Israel, Palestine and Jordan to “safeguard the integrity of the Christian Quarter in Old City Jerusalem and to ensure that its unique character and heritage are preserved for the sake of the well-being of the local community, our national life, and the wider world”.
RELIGION
persecution.org

Court in Pakistan Returns Custody of 14-Year-Old Girl to Christian Family

12/29/2021 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, a court in Pakistan returned custody of a 14-year-old Christian girl, who was kidnapped and forcefully converted to Islam in 2020, to her Christian family in Karachi. On December 22, the Sindh High Court issued an order to...
WORLD
persecution.org

Two Christians Murdered After Christmas Caroling in Nigeria

“Two were killed with bullets and a female survived dangerous bullet wounds,” said a community activist while confirming the attack. “She was rushed to the hospital for a medical check-up, we pray she survives the bullets wounds.”. “Gideon Amba (33), the driver, and Laraba Sunday, (16), one of...
RELIGION
persecution.org

Suicide Bomber Kills Six in Christmas Day Terror Attack

Suspected Allied Democratic Forces suicide bomber kills six at Beni restaurant. “This is an action of terror. It points clearly to the heinous atrocities that the Allied Democratic Forces(ADF) have been committing in Nord-Kivu and Ituri provinces. Today’s attack was unexpected because we are used to hearing incidences of Christians being killed in the villages. The last time we had such terror attacks in this town of Beni was in May and June, where the attackers also planted bombs in churches, but that was stopped by the government forces. In June, one woman was killed and others injured when a bomb planted inside a church’s compound exploded. Another bomb had been trapped at a bar that killed several revelers.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Terrorists Kill 41 in Burkina Faso

“In this painful circumstance and as a tribute to the valiant VDP and civilians who fell in defense of the homeland, the president of Burkina Faso decrees a national mourning period of 48 hours, starting Sunday,” government spokesperson Alkassoum Maiga said in a statement. The ambush is one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Christian Student in Pakistan Drops Out of College Fearing False Blasphemy Allegation

12/30/2021 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – Earlier this month, a Christian student at a medical college in Lahore, Pakistan was forced to drop out after she experienced intense harassment from her Muslim classmates. Ayesha Masih was studying at a medical college in Lahore when she started facing intense harassment...
EDUCATION
persecution.org

Prayer Mount in Chin State Seized by the Junta

The Christian-majority Chin state has come under heavy attack from the Tatmadaw since the February coup. Residents of Chin state resist the junta with locally organized defense groups and guards. Multiple churches have been burned or destroyed, while several pastors killed or arrested. Church in India Vandalized the Day After...
RELIGION
persecution.org

Christian Youtuber Accused of Blasphemy Waiting for Justice

12/29/2021 Indonesia (International Christian Concern) – As the proverb goes, “Rub salt into the wound.” Such was the fate of Muhammad Kace, an Indonesian Christian apologist with Muslim background known for his Youtube videos. By responding and offering rebuttal to attacks from Muslim preachers who have very clearly insulted Christianity in their lectures on Youtube, he got himself in trouble.
RELIGION
persecution.org

Montagnard Christians’ Christmas Celebration Disrupted by the Police

Police first assaulted and detained Y Cuon Nie, the church’s pastor and a missionary on Dec. 22 while he was at a printing shop to make the celebratory banners. “When I was at Viet Long Printers to make a Christmas banner costing 240,000 dong [U.S. $11], they came, confiscated it, and hit me on my back. They took me to the headquarters of Tan Lap town’s police, saying it was not permitted,” he told RFA on Monday. The pastor was only released five hours later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Historic Church in Southern India Vandalized by Unknown Individuals

The incident was reported to police who visited the church and have registered a complaint. St. Joseph Church is more than 150 years old and located in Bangalore, the information technology capital of India. Local Christians suspect the attack was perpetrated by radical Hindu nationalists as part of a wider strategy to intimidate the state’s Christian community.
RELIGION
persecution.org

Syria’s IDPs Live Amidst Ancient Christian Sites

Babisqa and Sarjableh are among those listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Ancient Villages of Northern Syria. The current inhabitants fled for their lives amidst the country’s civil war and aerial bombardment. One displaced man commented, “We did not leave our land by our own free will to come to an area that has been uninhabited for thousands of years.” There are some 80 families living at the ancient site of Babisqa, now known as “Kharrab Camp” or “Ruins Camp”.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy