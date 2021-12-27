ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds chairman Radrizzani: We'll have to sell key players

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani concedes they could sell players to fund their own transfer plans. Speaking with Forbes, Radrizzani conceded that player trading is a necessary evil in order to reach the...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

The solution? Pogba 'sends' message to Man Utd boss Rangnick

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted a cryptic message as he nears recovery from an ankle injury. Under caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick, performances have been underwhelming to say the least, with United struggling to beat rock-bottom Norwich City, as well as drawing with Swiss minnows Young Boys in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangnick on Man Utd progress: It's been a negative surprise

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits he's been disappointed with what he's found within the squad. United have won two and drawn two from Rangnick's four matches in charge but have only managed to score once in each game and were fortunate to get a draw at 19th-placed Newcastle on Monday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal great Henry: Sancho not pushing himself at Man Utd

Arsenal great Thierry Henry feels Jadon Sancho is failing to push himself at Manchester United. Sancho won praise from manager Ralf Rangnick after victory over Burnley last night. But Henry said: "Those are the types of players you want to watch but he is playing within himself. "When you are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Conte explains Alli role for Southampton draw

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte explained his Dele Alli deployment for their 1-1 draw at Southampton. Conte admits he dropped Alli deeper for the day. He explained, "He played like a midfielder, like a number eight, we started to play with Winks in front of the defensive line, on the left, Hojbjerg, on the right Dele. He did in the same way like the others.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Radrizzani
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick makes Henderson transfer call

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has no plans of losing Dean Henderson in January. Rangnick says Henderson will not be allowed to leave United in January amid links with a move to a number of clubs. Newcastle United are one of the teams who are said to be considering a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Goater impressed by Man City performance for victory at Brentford

Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater hailed their performance for last night's 1-0 win at Brentford. Whilst the one goal margin made it feel like Brentford had a hope of getting something from the game, City were rarely troubled after a brief scare in the opening 15 minutes and controlled the contest with 78% possession.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp knows just how damaging Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester could be

The disappointment layering Jurgen Klopp’s words spelt out the severity of the damage defeat at Leicester did to Liverpool’s title aspirations. It was just their second loss in 29 league games, yet juxtaposed against Manchester City’s form and history of their relentlessness at the summit, the feeling hanging in the air was “game over”.By the time Liverpool play again, they could be 12 points behind Pep Guardiola’s machine – and worse still, their next opponents are fellow championship contenders.You can’t win the division in December, but you can certainly lose it… “Chelsea and us play against each other so we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool miss FIVE senior players at training ahead of Chelsea clash

Liverpool were missing five senior players at training on Thursday. The Reds meet Chelsea this weekend in a big six pointer. The Liverpool Echo says Thiago Alcantara was missing due to a muscular injury. Brazilian pair Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino were also not seen at Liverpool training yesterday. Others...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds United#Discounts#English#Tribal Football
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa keen to see youngsters move out on-loan

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa admits more young players will depart on-loan. Bielsa is eager to see more of their youngsters playing senior football. He said, "It's a subject where it's a possibility. "Players that are immediately below the group of the first-team, they only have one reason to stay...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa wary asking too much from Bamford

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is wary of asking too much of fit-again Patrick Bamford. Bamford is fit for Sunday's clash with Burnley. Bielsa was, however, cautious about using last season's top goalscorer this weekend, given his previous return was short-lived. He said: "This is the fourth week since Patrick's injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa reveals Cooper, Phillips injury blows

Leeds United have suffered a fresh double injury blow. Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips both face being sidelined until March. Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed captain Cooper and Phillips are not expected to return from their respective hamstring injuries until March. The manager said today: "We have been recovering...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard tells fans of 'exciting' January transfer plans

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has told fans to expect an "exciting" winter market. Gerrard claims he won't make signings in the January transfer window 'for the sake of it' and adds that the club's recruitment team are actively looking to improve the playing squad. Speaking of the club's transfer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe to keep White and Anderson waiting on loan call

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is reluctant to make any loan decisions early into the January market. ChronicleLive says that could be good news for midfield pair Joe White and Elliot Anderson who are in strong contention to take part in the FA Cup third round clash at home to Cambridge United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp admits Chelsea clash to decide who takes on Man City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits their clash with Chelsea could decide who decides puts pressure in the title race. Pep Guardiola's champions have won 10 consecutive league games to go nine points clear of third-place Liverpool, who have a game in hand. "City are flying," the German admitted to Sky...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Brentford snap up ex-Everton keeper Lossl

Brentford have signed former Huddersfield and Everton goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on an initial loan from Danish side Midtjylland. The Bees have an option to make the deal permanent, which would trigger a contract through to the summer of 2023 for the 32-year-old Dane. Brentford's first-choice keeper David Raya is still...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brentford in talks for Midtjylland goalkeeper Jonas Lossl

FC Midtjylland goalkeeper Jonas Lossl is being linked with a return to England in January. The Dane only moved to FCM last summer from Everton. However, he could yet be on the move again next month, reports Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Romano says Brentford are interested in taking on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City facing best Arsenal team since I came to England – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be facing the best Arsenal team since he arrived in England six years ago when they head to north London on New Year’s Day.City moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night.But Arsenal have sneaked quietly into the top four on the back of four-straight victories under Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta Guardiola also feels the Gunners will be missing their “most important player” in Arteta, who will be absent from the touchline due to Covid-19.“Maybe right now we are going to face one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: Players really suffered after Leicester defeat

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits his players were low after their defeat at Leicester City earlier this week. A win for Liverpool at Chelsea tomorrow will take them above Thomas Tuchel's side into second in the Premier League but they could trail league leaders Manchester City by 12 points before kick-off with the champions in action on New Year's Day away at Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy