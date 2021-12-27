Leeds chairman Radrizzani: We'll have to sell key players

The disappointment layering Jurgen Klopp’s words spelt out the severity of the damage defeat at Leicester did to Liverpool’s title aspirations. It was just their second loss in 29 league games, yet juxtaposed against Manchester City’s form and history of their relentlessness at the summit, the feeling hanging in the air was “game over”.By the time Liverpool play again, they could be 12 points behind Pep Guardiola’s machine – and worse still, their next opponents are fellow championship contenders.You can’t win the division in December, but you can certainly lose it… “Chelsea and us play against each other so we...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO