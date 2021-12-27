The US to Cut Isolation Period for Asymptomatic Healthcare Workers

President Joe Biden said Friday that new travel measures the administration is imposing are 'sufficient' to combat the Omicron variant and indicated a vaccine requirement was not needed for domestic air travel. He spoke to vaccines and other measures at the White House a day after he spoke at the...
President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Most of the 43 COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant identified in the United States so far were in people who were fully vaccinated, and a third of them had received a booster dose, according to a U.S. report published on Friday. The U.S. Centers...
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made it more difficult for some people to get out of quarantine or isolation- New York has taken steps to do just that. At least for healthcare, retail, and other ‘essential’ workers. Governor Kathy Hochul gave a briefing on...
Vaccinating domestic travelers against diseases like Covid-19 should be considered by the federal government, a top infectious disease expert said Monday. In an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Dr. Anthony Fauci said making vaccinations mandatory is an incentive to get more people vaccinated. "If you do that with domestic flights, that should seriously be considered."
Devastated by the loss of his daughter to Covid-19, Jaime Michaus joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the World Health Organization, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. They seek financial compensation ranging from $200,000 for falling ill with Covid-19 to $800,000 in the case of death, Gonzalez said.
NEW YORK - New York State will be cutting down its 10-day COVID-19 quarantine period for "critical workers," Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Christmas Eve. Essential workers who test positive for COVID-19, but are fully vaccinated, can now return to work in 5 days, as long as they’re asymptomatic, have no fever for 72 hours and wear a mask.
Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
Healthcare workers who test positive for Covid-19 and are asymptomatic only need to isolate for seven days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.The CDC reduced the recommended isolation time from 10 days in part due to concerns that the highly transmissible Omicron variant could cause even greater staffing shortages at hospitals.In new guidance released on Thursday, the CDC said infected healthcare workers could return to work after a week as long as they were asymptomatic and produced a negative test.The US recorded 261,339 new cases on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Earlier this...
More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. New cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, […]
The Covid-19 self-isolation period is to be cut to seven days from an original 10, according to The Times. This may save Christmas for tens of thousands of people and ease staff shortages. The new rules – which are expected to come into place this week – would mean that...
Federal health officials on Thursday pressed nursing home workers to get their booster shots amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among staffers and a concerning lag in booster vaccination for residents and staff.
(Reuters) -U.S. health authorities on Monday shortened the recommended isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to five days from the previous guidance of 10 days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said the asymptomatic people after isolation should follow five days of wearing a mask...
The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Federal health officials on Monday shortened the recommended time Americans infected with the coronavirus should isolate from 10 days to five if they are asymptomatic — a decision they said was driven by a growing body of research about when people are most infectious.
US health authorities on Monday halved the recommended isolation time for people with asymptomatic Covid-19, as President Joe Biden warned Americans not to panic amid a surge of cases threatening wider social disruption. Speaking about the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, Biden said some US hospitals could be “overrun,” but the...
(Bloomberg) -- People who have Covid-19 should isolate themselves from others for 5 days if they aren’t experiencing symptoms, U.S. health officials said, cutting the previously recommended period in half. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Monday that following the 5-day isolation period, people...
On Monday, the chief science advisor of President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that a vaccine mandate should be considered for domestic air travel to encourage people to get their shots. At present, airlines require everyone aged two and above to wear masks. Dr. Fauci said that this decision...
