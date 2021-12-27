ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US to Cut Isolation Period for Asymptomatic Healthcare Workers

Cover picture for the articleAs news of the Omicron reaching its peak in coming weeks spread, officials in the...

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
Mexicans join bid for Covid compensation from China, WHO

Devastated by the loss of his daughter to Covid-19, Jaime Michaus joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the World Health Organization, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. They seek financial compensation ranging from $200,000 for falling ill with Covid-19 to $800,000 in the case of death, Gonzalez said.
NY cuts COVID quarantine period for essential workers

NEW YORK - New York State will be cutting down its 10-day COVID-19 quarantine period for "critical workers," Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Christmas Eve. Essential workers who test positive for COVID-19, but are fully vaccinated, can now return to work in 5 days, as long as they’re asymptomatic, have no fever for 72 hours and wear a mask.
Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
US follows UK’s lead and shortens isolation for healthcare workers who test positive for Covid-19

Healthcare workers who test positive for Covid-19 and are asymptomatic only need to isolate for seven days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.The CDC reduced the recommended isolation time from 10 days in part due to concerns that the highly transmissible Omicron variant could cause even greater staffing shortages at hospitals.In new guidance released on Thursday, the CDC said infected healthcare workers could return to work after a week as long as they were asymptomatic and produced a negative test.The US recorded 261,339 new cases on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Earlier this...
The Covid self-isolation period will be cut from 10 days to seven

The Covid-19 self-isolation period is to be cut to seven days from an original 10, according to The Times. This may save Christmas for tens of thousands of people and ease staff shortages. The new rules – which are expected to come into place this week – would mean that...
US halves isolation guidelines for asymptomatic Covid

US health authorities on Monday halved the recommended isolation time for people with asymptomatic Covid-19, as President Joe Biden warned Americans not to panic amid a surge of cases threatening wider social disruption. Speaking about the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, Biden said some US hospitals could be “overrun,” but the...
CDC cuts in half recommended isolation period for COVID patients

(Bloomberg) -- People who have Covid-19 should isolate themselves from others for 5 days if they aren’t experiencing symptoms, U.S. health officials said, cutting the previously recommended period in half. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Monday that following the 5-day isolation period, people...
The US Should Mandate Vaccines for Air Travel

On Monday, the chief science advisor of President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that a vaccine mandate should be considered for domestic air travel to encourage people to get their shots. At present, airlines require everyone aged two and above to wear masks. Dr. Fauci said that this decision...
