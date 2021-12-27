‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallée dies

Colombian director Jaime Osorio Márquez, who served as creator and director on HBO Max’s first Colombian series, “A Thousand Fangs” (“Mil Colmillos”), chose to die by assisted suicide on Thursday in Colombia, where euthanasia is legal. He was 46. He had beaten back an aggressive kidney cancer in 2009 and again in 2012, when it had returned and metastasized. But increasing pain and his growing intolerance of pain medications compelled him to end his life before his health deteriorated further and he became a burden to his family, said his producing partner Federico Duran of Rhayuela Films, who served as showrunner...

