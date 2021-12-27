ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallée dies

By CNN Newsource
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed film director Jean-Marc Vallée — who helmed the 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” — died Sunday near Quebec City, Canada, his production company’s publicist told CNN. He was 58 years old. “He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to...

