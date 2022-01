Tottenham boss Antonio Conte explained his Dele Alli deployment for their 1-1 draw at Southampton. Conte admits he dropped Alli deeper for the day. He explained, "He played like a midfielder, like a number eight, we started to play with Winks in front of the defensive line, on the left, Hojbjerg, on the right Dele. He did in the same way like the others.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO