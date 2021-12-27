Horoscopes

Golden Girls star and comedy icon Betty White has died at the age of 99, as confirmed by TMZ. The tragic news will surely come as a surprise to fans, as just days ago she was sharing her gratitude for her good health heading towards her 100th birthday, with TMZ noting that the actor passed away in her home early this morning. Cause of death is currently unknown. While her starring turn in the sitcom Golden Girls might be her most notable performance, White has been a hilarious comedic performer whose career spans a number of mediums and dates back to the '40s.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 HOURS AGO