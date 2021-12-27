ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Horoscopes

Derrick
 4 days ago

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 — You are patient, sincere and loyal to your loved...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Betty White to Celebrate Her 100th Birthday With a Star-Studded Event

Celebrate Betty White’s 100th birthday with a special one-day movie event in theaters across the country. The celebration will take place on January 17 and include interviews with White’s famous friends, clips from her work, and never-before-seen footage. White celebrated her 99th birthday in 2021 in a low-key...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ETOnline.com

Common Shares Birthday Post for Tiffany Haddish Following Split

Together or not, Common is celebrating Tiffany Haddish on her birthday. The 49-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate "the queen" on her 42nd birthday, amid their recent split. "Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish! One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known,"...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts After Betty White Claims He "Can't Get Over" Her

Watch: Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After His Major Career News. Ryan Reynolds is speaking out after Betty White publicly addressed his crush on her. As fans may recall, the actor has gushed over his Proposal co-star on a number of occasions since she portrayed his on-screen grandmother in the 2009 film. In fact, back in Jan. 2019, Reynolds took to social media to send his love to White on her 97th birthday. "I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special," he cheekily wrote on Instagram at the time. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."
CELEBRITIES
CatTime

19 Cats Ringing In The New Year In Style [PICTURES]

Some cats get in on the action and celebrate along with us. Here are a few kitties ringing in the new year. Happy New Year to you and your feline family! The post 19 Cats Ringing In The New Year In Style [PICTURES] appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
TMZ.com

Betty White Dead at 99

3:32 PM PT -- Betty's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is drawing a crowd ... and folks are leaving candles, flowers, stuffed animals and other tokens. 12:32 PM PT -- The beginnings of a makeshift memorial outside Betty's house are underway. One fan has already stopped by to...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Betty White, Golden Girls Star, Dies at 99

Golden Girls star and comedy icon Betty White has died at the age of 99, as confirmed by TMZ. The tragic news will surely come as a surprise to fans, as just days ago she was sharing her gratitude for her good health heading towards her 100th birthday, with TMZ noting that the actor passed away in her home early this morning. Cause of death is currently unknown. While her starring turn in the sitcom Golden Girls might be her most notable performance, White has been a hilarious comedic performer whose career spans a number of mediums and dates back to the '40s.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Former Mickey Mouse Club Member Tiffini Hale Dead at 46

Tiffini Hale, a former cast member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club, has died. She was 46. The actress passed away on Dec. 25, Christmas Day, according to her former co-stars and fellow members of the Disney Channel pop group The Party. "It is with the heaviest of broken...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Donna Reed’ Star Shelley Fabares Also Had Two Hit Singles

In the 1960s, many young women would’ve desperately wanted to be in Shelley Fabares’s shoes. She was a successful singer with two hit singles. Those songs were titled “Johnny Angel” and “Johnny Loved Me.” She also sang a song titled “Johnny Get Angry.” We think Fabares might’ve had a thing for someone named, Johnny.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy