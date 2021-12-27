ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIM: Tender Offer Completes

By Stanford Chemist
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGIM recently conducted a tender offer for up to 70% of its shares at 99% NAV. Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on December 14, 2021. Please check latest data before investing. GIM's tender offer concludes. We missed this one when it was first...

Chemtrade Logistics Income sells additional $10M debentures

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF) completed the sale of an additional $10M of 6.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Aug. 31, 2027 at a price of $1K per debenture. The debentures were issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the syndicate of underwriters, in connection...
American Tower to complete merger of its subsidiary and CoreSite; tender offer expires

American Tower's (NYSE:AMT) tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) expires on Tuesday. The tender offer, which was not extended following expiration, represents a total of 31.44M shares of COR common stock, accounting for approximately 71.15% of COR common shares outstanding prior to the expiration.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Icahn Enterprises Announces Extension of Southwest Gas Tender Offer

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IEP Utility Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (the "Offeror"), announced that it has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to purchase any and all of the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Common Stock"), of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company" or "Southwest Gas"), including the associated rights issued pursuant to the Rights Agreement, dated October 10, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the "Rights Agreement"), between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, as rights agent, that are issued and outstanding (the "Rights" and, together with the Common Stock, the "Shares"), for $75.00 per Share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes (the "Offer Price"), until 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, unless further extended or earlier terminated in the event that a condition to the Offer becomes incapable of being satisfied.
Dell Technologies Announces Early Results And Increase Of Tender Cap And Maximum Tender Amount For Cash Tender Offers For Certain Outstanding Debt Securities

Dell Technologies Inc. announces that, in connection with the previously announced cash tender offers by Dell Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary (“Dell”), for up to $2.500 billion aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the applicable settlement date and excluding fees and expenses related to the Offers) (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of the debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the “Securities” and each referred to as a “series” of Securities) from each registered holder of Securities (individually, a “Holder,” and collectively, the “Holders”), $1,594,768,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 8.350% Senior Notes due 2046 and $1,089,875,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 8.100% Senior Notes due 2036 was validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 17, 2021 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), in the aggregate amounts as shown in the table below. Dell Technologies also today announced that it has amended the Offers to (1) increase the previously announced tender cap with respect to the 8.350% Senior Notes due 2046 from $1,000.0 million in aggregate principal amount to $1,200.0 million in aggregate principal amount (the “Amended Tender Cap”) and (2) increase the previously announced Maximum Tender Amount from $2.500 billion to $2.850 billion (the “Amended Maximum Tender Amount”). Subject to the Amended Maximum Tender Amount and the Amended Tender Cap, the Offers and order of priority (the “Acceptance Priority Levels”) set forth in the table below are as described in the Offer to Purchase dated December 6, 2021, as amended or supplemented (the “Offer to Purchase”). The determination of the Total Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) will occur at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on December 20, 2021. The early settlement date is expected to occur on December 21, 2021.
Hertz announce final results of cash tender stock offer

Estero-based Hertz Global Holdings Inc. announced Wednesday the final results of its tender offer to purchase all of its outstanding Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a price per Series A Preferred Share of $1,250, less any applicable withholding taxes, and the related consent solicitation to amend the certificate of designation of the Series A Preferred Shares. The offer and consent solicitation expired at midnight on Tuesday. Based on the final tabulation by Computershare Trust Co., N.A., the depositary for the offer and consent solicitation, all Series A Preferred Shares were tendered and not withdrawn in the offer, and corresponding consents have been delivered in the consent solicitation. Pursuant to the terms of the offer and consent solicitation, the company has accepted for purchase all of the Series A Preferred Shares tendered in the offer, for an aggregate purchase price of $1.875 billion. The accepted shares represent 100% of the company’s outstanding Series A Preferred Shares as of Dec. 21.
Hot Stocks: DOUG spins off from VGR; KR buyback; IMVT gets nod for clinical trial

The second-to-last trading session of 2021 marked the debut of Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG), which rose in Thursday's intraday action after a spin-off from Vector (NYSE:VGR). Some long-established Wall Street players saw midday interest as well. For instance, Kroger (NYSE:KR) got a slight bump on word of a new stock repurchase plan.
Is Chegg Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After November Drop?

Chegg’s domestic business is slowing and it does not look like the macro environment will be conducive for a pickup in the near future. Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is an education technology company that offers online-based products and services that are designed to augment the educational journey of students from high school to college, and into their careers. In other words, CHGG looks to position itself as a comprehensive direct-to-student online learning platform. The company was first incorporated in 2005 and launched its online print textbook rental business in 2007. Since 2010, the company has been looking to diversify its services beyond just offering textbooks on rent. Currently, the company's offerings fall under two broad categories-
Darling Ingredients to acquire Valley Proteins for $1.1B in cash

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the shares of Valley Proteins for ~$1.1B in cash. Valley Proteins operates 18 major rendering and used cooking oil facilities throughout the southern, southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S with a fleet size of 550 vehicles. The...
Southwest Gas Holdings Issues Statement Regarding Extension of Carl Icahn's Unsolicited Tender Offer

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or "the Company") today confirmed that an affiliate of Carl Icahn ("Icahn") extended its tender offer to acquire any and all outstanding common shares of the Company for $75.00 per share in cash (the "Offer"). As previously announced, Southwest Gas' Board of Directors rejected Icahn's unsolicited, inadequate, structurally coercive, highly conditional and illusory tender offer. Accordingly, the Board continues to recommend that stockholders not tender any of their shares into the Offer.
