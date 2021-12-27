ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Whenever I start a new fitness regimen, I give up after a week. How can I stay motivated?

By Rachel Hosie
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bldk7_0dWYhuKp00
If you dread your workouts, they'll never become a sustainable part of your lifestyle.

Getty

  • Many people give up on working out because they're doing something that feels like a chore.
  • Another common error is going too hard at the start, personal trainer Sohee Lee said.
  • Remember that nutrition is key to changing your body composition, she added.
  • Read more Working It Out here.

Dear Rachel,

I am lazy. The only time I've been in shape was when my friend introduced me to weight lifting and we became gym buddies. But our schedules changed and I had no success on my own. I now work a lot, so finding another gym buddy is impossible, and I'm exhausted all the time. I feel like I have no time, and if I ever have kids one day, I'm going to look back and beat myself up over why I didn't workout when I had "more" time on my hands. And I live across the street from a gym. The last time I worked out, I wanted to look great in a dress for a family gathering. I started working out in the morning but lasted a week and a half then stopped because I used my soreness or tiredness as an excuse. What do I have to do to actually get myself to workout? I am naturally slim, but recently my figure has turned skinny fat with jiggly arms and thighs, and a soft tummy that I hide. I feel like I've lost my youth and I don't know how to get it back.

— Miss Lazy

Dear Miss Lazy,

It sounds like you're being very hard on yourself, but the ability to change your ways and develop lasting, healthy habits is entirely in your power.

Personal trainer Sohee Lee told me she sees various "potential roadblocks" in place, all of which are surmountable for you.

Rely on discipline, not motivation

It's a mistake to wait for motivation.

"The idea that lasting change is about motivation is a huge myth," Lee said.

If we rely on motivation, we rarely get anywhere. Instead, you need to employ some discipline. Taking action and pushing yourself is hard, but once you do and you start seeing results, you'll be motivated to continue.

Instead of being driven by wanting to look good in a dress (extrinsic motivation), find something that keeps you going from within (intrinsic motivation). Try setting a performance-based goal like running 5K in half an hour or achieving a full push-up.

Find a way to keep yourself accountable

Many people respond well to being held accountable.

"It seems like you relied heavily on the accountability of having another person waiting for you at the gym to work out," Lee said.

She recommends hiring a personal trainer if you can afford one, because you'd be less likely to cancel.

If not, do you have a friend you could check in with every time you work out? Ideally someone who will give you a bit of tough love and not let you get away with skipping workouts without a valid reason? That may help.

Ease yourself in

Many people give up on their fitness regimens because they try to go from being completely sedentary to working out five times a week, and that's often unsustainable.

Lee encourages starting with two workouts a week, even if at the start you feel like you want to do more.

"Don't start out too aggressive with your program," she said. "Go light and easy in your first couple of weeks to mitigate muscle soreness so you're less likely to feel deterred from returning for your next workouts."

If early morning workouts are a struggle, try lunchtime or evenings.

Choose something you enjoy

It's a lot easier to stick to a fitness regimen if it doesn't feel like a chore or punishment.

"It's important that you're enjoying the exercise you do," Lee said. "I get the impression that what you're doing in the gym isn't exactly fun, which makes it that much harder for you to be consistent."

Lee said to forget what type of exercise might be "optimal" for your physique goals, and instead focus on what you enjoy, whether that's a YouTube dance class you can do in the living room or a walk round the park.

If you find a way of moving that you like, you're more likely to succeed than if you try to follow the "perfect" plan, Lee said.

Don't neglect nutrition

When it comes to body composition, nutrition plays a huge role.

"You can do a lot with your eating habits to alter the way your body looks, even with minimal exercise," Lee said.

She said to focus on adopting overall healthy eating behaviors, rather than cutting calories too drastically.

Start with eating 20 to 30 grams of protein in each meal, have fruit and vegetables with most meals, eat slowly without distraction, and develop a regular eating pattern.

"Change is the product of many many habits accumulated over time," Lee said. "Remember that your daily actions repeated over and over matter far more for progress, and external motivation is overrated."

Wishing you well,

Rachel

As a senior health reporter at Insider and a self-described fitness fanatic with an Association for Nutrition-certified nutrition course under her belt, Rachel Hosie is immersed in the wellness scene and here to answer all your burning questions. Whether you're struggling to find the motivation to go for a run, confused about light versus heavy weights, or unsure whether you should be worried about how much sugar is in a mango, Rachel is here to give you the no-nonsense answers and advice you need, with strictly no fad diets in sight.

Rachel has a wealth of experience covering fitness, nutrition, and wellness, and she has the hottest experts at her fingertips. She regularly speaks to some of the world's most knowledgeable and renowned personal trainers, dietitians, and coaches, ensuring she's always up to date with the latest science-backed facts you need to know to live your happiest and healthiest life.

Have a question? Ask Rachel at workingitout@insider.com or fill out this anonymous form . All questions will be published anonymously.

Read more Working It Out :

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

Trainers Agree: This Is Actually The Best Time Of The Day To Workout For Weight Loss

While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Nutrition#Calories#Working It Out
Well+Good

4 Quick and Easy Lower Body Moves That Work Your Core and Glutes in Equal Measure

Whether you're sprinting around the track, tearing up the dance floor, or rushing to get errands done on a Sunday evening, the power you need to get you through it all comes from your lower body. On this episode of Good Moves, trainer Traci Copeland takes you through a 16-minute lower-body workout that will help give your calves, hamstrings, glutes, and core the strength they need to carry you through your everyday movements.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Before 12pm For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

Typically, we hear a lot about foods you shouldn’t eat in the evening–particularly carbs–but health experts agree that there is one breakfast food that you should avoid earlier in the day because of its effect on your snacking habits, energy, mood and focus. Aka, if you eat these before noon, you just might blow your healthy eating habits (and productivity!) for the rest of the day.
DIETS
boxrox.com

Awesome Toes to Bar Abs Workouts for A Better Body

These toes to bar abs workouts will help you to progress and improve your core strength. If you find toes to bar difficult, we have also included a 5 step progression for you to follow that will help you RX them in no time at all! Have fun!. Toes to...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
Telegraph

Six simple tricks to improve your eating habits in 2022 and beyond

After a month of overindulgence it can be tempting, come January, to go cold turkey on sugar, carbs or alcohol, or to set yourself a big weight loss challenge. It’s a noble (maybe even a necessary) aim, but it can feel as if you’re dragging yourself up a very steep hill, and that’s even when there isn’t a pandemic raging in the background. Increasingly research shows that looking at how and why we eat is just as important as what we eat when it comes to making a meaningful long term change.
FITNESS
Woman's World

Walking for This Many Minutes Each Day Boosts Weight Loss

The new year is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and start 2022 off right. If one of your goals is to get healthier and feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to move your body more. And it’s not as hard as you might think: Research shows that simply walking for a half hour each day can help you meet your weight loss goals!
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
Footwear News

8 Incredibly Easy Ways to Stay Fit

‘Tis the season for Christmas cookies, gathering around a pie, and throwing back an eggnog or two. With more time spent with friends and family and less time hitting the gym, it can be tough to keep that number on the scale from crawling up. Even the most disciplined may be challenged to stick to a healthy diet and fitness routine during the holiday season. That’s why we rounded up the easiest ways to stay fit during the holidays and jumpstart your journey ahead of the New Year. 1. Stick to your routine Sure, there are a lot more distractions and it’s...
WORKOUTS
metroparent.com

7 Tips to Help Moms Create Good Workout Routines at Home

Many moms have a hard time making it to the gym and, even when they do, they have to fight long waits for equipment and crowded fitness classrooms. It’s enough to inspire you to figure out good workout routines at home — but sometimes, that can feel just as daunting!
WORKOUTS
Insider

Insider

237K+
Followers
20K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy