If there’s one brand that can be credited for revolutionizing the auto industry in the 21st century, it has to be Tesla. The Silicon Valley-based automaker has played a very important role in the electrification of vehicles and is now pioneering self-driving technology. Self-driving cars seem a little far-fetched but Tesla is striving to bring them to life. However, in its quest of making vehicle autonomy mainstream, Tesla might just be taking a risky route and that’s come under fire lately and the company is facing criticism for the same.

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO