Despite the successful M Division and exotics like the M1, the BMW 3 Series remains perhaps one of the brand's best success stories. The 3 Series has grown a lot bigger in recent years, but it's mostly been excellent to drive, accessibly priced, and built to a high standard. However, even the 3 Series lineup has had a few duds along the way and the E36-generation 3 Series Compact is one of them. Oddly styled and with a rear semi-trailing arm from the older E30, it's not a BMW that has often been lusted after. But what if you shoehorned a V12 engine into the small body of the E36 Compact? Someone did just that - and now you can buy it.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO