Pennsylvania is on the cusp of entering into a multi-state program called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a market-based cap-and-invest program that gives electricity providers a financial incentive to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The other participating states have seen significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, while bolstering their economies to the tune of $4 billion since RGGI’s inception in 2009. They have used this money to improve energy efficiency, support renewable energy, buying electric school buses, and more.

