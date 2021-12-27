ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Oman to require workers to have vaccination certificate -health minister

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 4 days ago

(Reuters) – Oman will not allow employees in the public...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Mexicans join bid for Covid compensation from China, WHO

Devastated by the loss of his daughter to Covid-19, Jaime Michaus joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the World Health Organization, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. They seek financial compensation ranging from $200,000 for falling ill with Covid-19 to $800,000 in the case of death, Gonzalez said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

India to vaccinate teens, provide booster for health workers

India will begin vaccinating teenagers from the ages of 15 to 18 from Jan. 3 and also administer booster vaccine doses for health care workers a week later, as omicron-fueled COVID-19 cases spike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Citizens who are older than 60 years and suffer from co-morbidities can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oman#Reuters
The Independent

Man loses petition to have Indian PM’s face removed from Covid vaccine certificate

An Indian court has rejected a plea to remove the prime minister’s photo from Covid-19 vaccination certificates, and fined the petitioner Rs 100,000 (about £1,000) to prevent copycat lawsuits.The Kerala High Court in southern India called the plea “politically motivated” and “frivolous” and asked the petitioner to deposit the fine within six weeks to Kerala State Legal Services Authority.The certificates issued by India’s federal government contain vaccination details of the individual, a photograph of PM Narendra Modi, and a message that encourages inoculation. The inclusion of the PM’s photo has been widely criticised by many in India, with some claiming...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

China’s Ant Group to stop operating crowdfunded medical aid service

BEIJING (Reuters) – Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Group will cease operation of its online crowdfunded medical aid programme Xianghubao on Jan. 28. The programme pools together funds from the general public online and to create a basic health plan covering various critical illnesses. Dubbed as “mutual aid”, it has been under regulatory scrutiny as regulators tighten financial business of online platforms.
HEALTH
Reuters

Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors

CAIRO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Omani authorities require foreign travellers aged 18 or older to have received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses to enter the sultanate, the state news agency reported on Sunday. The sultanate also cancelled a previous decision that suspended entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
wibqam.com

Spain cuts isolation for COVID-positive to 7 days from 10 days

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias and regional health chiefs decided on Wednesday to cut the isolation period for people who tested positive for COVID-19 to seven days from 10 days, the health ministry said in a statement. Spanish authorities followed other countries such as the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Turkey’s COVID-19 cases spike above 40,000 as Omicron spreads

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey logged 40,786 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest since April, and the health minister warned that the Omicron variant had become dominant as Turks celebrated New Year’s Eve without restrictions. “Although there are no restrictions, we recommend that you act as if there...
WORLD
wibqam.com

UK reports record 189,213 COVID cases, 332 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom recorded 189,213 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a daily record, and 332 deaths, government data showed. Case numbers were up from the previous record of 183,037 on Wednesday, and the deaths figures of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days also includes a backlog of deaths that were not reported properly during the festive period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Philippines to tighten coronavirus curbs after domestic Omicron detection

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines will impose tighter coronavirus curbs on Jan. 3 to 15 after the confirmation of three domestic cases of the Omicron variant, the acting presidential spokesperson said on Friday. “In the coming days, we might see an increase in active cases,” Karlo Nograles said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Mexico reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299,428

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 143 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,428. The ministry also reported 10,037 new cases, bringing the total to 3,979,723. The ministry has previously said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kgoradio.com

California Will Require All Health Care Workers to Get a COVID-19 Booster

With coronavirus cases on the rise across the United States, California Governor Newsom made a few additions to the state policy in fighting the pandemic. “California will require healthcare workers to get their booster. With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared.” Newsom said in a press conference on Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wibqam.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Australia will seek to make urgent changes to COVID-19 testing rules to ease pressure on test sites as infections surged and the country’s most populous state reported a near doubling in daily cases. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case...
WORLD
wibqam.com

Novavax submits data to U.S. FDA for COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax Inc said on Friday it had submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, with the company expecting to submit a formal request in one month. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Scientific American

A COVID Vaccine for All

While the Omicron variant spreads across the world and major producers of COVID vaccines squabble over granting global access, a vaccine developed by the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development (Texas Children’s CVD) and Baylor College of Medicine is ready to be deployed. In the last week of 2021, India’s drug regulation agency authorized a vaccine producer in the country to begin distributing a COVID vaccine called CORBEVAX.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy