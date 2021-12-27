Clackamas County's best girls swimmers get after it in 2021-22
Check out our previews of the girls swim teams at 11 Clackamas County high schools.
The best high school girls swimmers in Clackamas County are back in the pool.
Less than six months after the end of the pandemic-abbreviated 2021 spring season, they're working hard, improving, racing and enjoying the return to full regular seasons, and later, traditional district and state championships.
That is definitely the case for the varsity girls teams at Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Oregon City, West Linn, Clackamas, Nelson, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone.
Read more about each team's 2021-22 prospects below.
Three Rivers League
Lake Oswego
Head coach: Geoffrey Marsden
2021-22 outlook: "I have a good feeling about this year's team. We have some new faces that will bring a lot of energy to the team along with some returning leadership and speed." — Geoffrey Marsden
League contenders: Tualatin, Tigard, West Linn, Canby
Top swimmers: Senior Olivia Andersen, junior Dylan Gustaff, sophomore Addison Smith, freshman AnneMarie Vlaic, sophomore Isabelle Yoon.
Lakeridge
Head coach: Brigitte Stacey Dennett
2021-22 outlook: "We have a fantastic group of girls that have come back this year, as well as a group of new swimmers that have come out to join us. We are excited about their enthusiasm, talent, desire to learn and their work ethic in the pool and weight room." — Brigitte Stacey Dennett
League contenders: Lakeridge, Lake Oswego, West Linn
Top swimmers: Senior Rachel Barba, sophomore Munroe Blem, sophomore Ella Ferguson, freshman Ava McDowell, junior Riley McDowell, junior Sophie Robinson, junior Mia Stonelake.
Oregon City
Head coach: Bryan Watt
2021-22 outlook: "(We're) looking forward to a great season where we can compete in district as well as state." — Bryan Watt
League contenders: Lake Oswego, Lakeridge
Top swimmers: Senior Michelle Vu, sophomore Allie Hayes, junior Ashlyn Watt, freshman Hailey Grotjohn.
West Linn
Head coach: Tom Weltchek
2021-22 outlook: "It is our intention to work hard together and … send competitors to state for some form of championship, whether it be individuals or as a team." — Tom Weltchek
League contenders: Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Tualatin
Top swimmers: Senior Anna Boyer, junior Kaitlyn Rumsey, sophomore Sophia Pulaski, junior Krista Golgotiu.
Mt. Hood Conference
Clackamas
Head coaches: Jenn Jervis, Allen Larson
2021-22 outlook: "We have great seniors and some wonderful upcoming talent. However, our school split with … Nelson really took a hit on our depth. We went from a team (combined) of 80+ to 40." — Jenn Jervis
League contenders: David Douglas, Nelson
Top swimmers: Senior Mia Smith, senior Kayla Magura, senior Ameiya Chan, sophomore Mia Aberle, sophomore Riley Meyer, freshman Amelia Keliher.
Nelson
Head coach: Sam Nelson
2021-22 outlook: "(I'm a) first-year coach, so (I'm) still gauging the competition." — Sam Nelson
League contenders: David Douglas, Barlow, Clackamas, Central Catholic
Top swimmers: Junior Hannah Sharp, junior Amelia Eubanks.
Northwest Oregon Conference
La Salle
Head coach: Stacey Crockett
2021-22 outlook: "The girls could be a dominant force in the NWOC with experienced club swimmers backed up by a large, skilled team." — Manager Paul Collins
League contenders: La Salle, Wilsonville
Top swimmers: Freshman Kayla Chapman, senior Meiruh Tengsico, freshman Rowan Mozena, sophomore Gabby Wolfe, sophomore Rachel Yaskovic, senior Mary Loeb, junior Lilly Tiller, freshman Caitlin Keehler, freshman Kari Yatsushiro, freshman Maya Crimin.
Milwaukie
Head coaches: Kelsey Balint, Mark Bentz
2021-22 outlook: "We are excited to have a growing team of new swimmers. This is the biggest team MHS has had in many years and we look forward to growing our program." — Kelsey Balint
League contenders: La Salle, Wilsonville
Top swimmers: Senior Alice Pagnoni, freshman Helen Beecher, junior Skylar Stowers, Alice Pagoni.
Putnam
Head coach: Steffany Bixby
2021-22 outlook: "As it's my first year being the head coach, it's a growing year for all of us. We have amazing swimmers in the pool and out, and because of this, I know we'll have a great season no matter what." — Steffany Bixby
League contenders: La Salle
Top swimmers: Sophomore Ruby Bentz, senior Janiece Cappoen, freshman Keely Merten, freshman Eleanor Wright.
Wilsonville
Head coach: Deb Mandeville
2021-22 outlook: "Our girls are looking forward to another great year despite the loss of our great breaststroker Abby Maoz to graduation. We have the talent to take both individuals to state as well as relays." — Deb Mandeville
League contenders: Wilsonville, La Salle
Top Swimmers: Senior Riley Lawler, senior Caitlin Jew, freshman Gabby Maoz, junior Helena Jones, senior Olivia Parry, sophomore Shelby Widman.
Tri-Valley Conference
Gladstone
Head coach: Charlotte DeBaltzo
2021-22 outlook: "We have as many new swimmers on the team as returning swimmers. We are practicing in a new location, and with more space and new swimmers, we have the potential to build a strong team." — Charlotte DeBaltzo
League contenders: La Grande, Catlin Gabel
Top swimmers: Senior Alexa Armenta, junior Isabella Rizzuti.
You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.
Comments / 0