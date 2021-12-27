ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Sonya Fischer provides independent, strong voice

By Tom Feely
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Budget Committee member Tom Feely: Do I think that my $250 contribution would make her take my side on any given issue? No, I do not.

This newspaper on Dec. 12 published Brian Fitzgerald's opinion comments on news reports of a discipline case. He criticized county commissioners' oversight of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, which is under the authority of another independently elected county official.

State law has many provisions governing the public-safety employee he mentions, not just the collective bargaining unit agreement. I know from my past career experience that this is a complicated area of the law, and one that for which I would not just rely on "past reporting" as he does.

I would like to focus on the fact that Mr. Fitzgerald wonders if a $250 campaign contribution from the Clackamas County sheriff and district attorney would impede a commissioner's objectiveness when it comes to police oversight.

I too made a $250 contribution to Commissioner Fischer's campaign. I contributed to her because I have worked with her on the Clackamas County Budget Committee since her election and have been impressed with her performance. She is a strong and articulate voice for those in Clackamas County whose voices are not often heard. She also shows by her personal behavior that she is respectful and considerate to those who come before the commission. Do I think that my contribution would make Commissioner Fischer take my side on any given issue? No, I do not. She doesn't work that way. I contributed to her because she is informed and makes good decisions for the residents of Clackamas County. To think I could influence her one way or another for my contribution is comical.

Clackamas County needs Sonya Fischer's independent and strong voice. Join me in supporting her. She has earned it.

Tom Feely is a Gladstone resident and a member of the Clackamas County Budget Committee.

