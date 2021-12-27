ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Oprah Meets Gayle King’s Grandson for the First Time

By Shawn Grant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the holiday season, Oprah has met Gayle King’s first grandchild. People spotted the heart-warming encounter on Oprah’s Instagram. Joining Oprah for the special moment was...

