ACH wrestlers bring home medals from tournament

The Almira/Coulee-Hartline (ACH) boys wrestling team competed at Oroville Dec. 18 in the North Okanagan Holiday Invitational (NOHI). One ACH athlete brought home first place, while three others brought home second.

The tournament results for ACH according to head coach Brandon Walsh:

• At 113 pounds, Jack Molitor won his first two matches before losing in the championship finals to earn second place on the day.

• William Allsbrook won his first match of the day, then lost his next two at 138 pounds.

• Cody Allsbrook competed at 145 pounds, losing two, but wrestling very tough.

• Tristen Wood also wrestled at 145 pounds, winning his first two matches and then losing his third to also earn a second-place medal.

• Everett Wood won three matches, including his championship finals match by a score of 5-0 to earn first place in the tournament at 152 pounds. He has been in the championship finals of both tournaments that the Warriors have wrestled this year.

• John Pierce competed at 180 pounds, winning his first match by pin and then losing in the championship finals to also bring home a silver medal.

“This is a fun group,” Walsh said. “They’re practicing hard, and it seems like no matter who they’re wrestling they are always in the match.”

The Warriors wrestle next on Jan. 6 at Chewelah.