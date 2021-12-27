ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Final weeks to enjoy the Christmas and holiday pop-up bars in Wichita

By Eddy
wichitabyeb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Christmas now in the rearview, that means all the holiday pop-up bars that appeared in Wichita will soon be over. We checked them all out and will certainly miss them. They each offered something special and made our holidays merrier. If you haven’t been to one or all...

www.wichitabyeb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Restaurants, bars deal with COVID-19 surge during busy holiday week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With preparations for New Year’s Eve celebrations underway, North Carolina is seeing record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers. Some local restaurants and bars are making changes because of this latest surge. “Well, New Year’s Eve is our absolute biggest night of the year,” said Ben Reese...
wichitabyeb.com

Where to Get Dim Sum in Wichita

One of the best ways to experience food with family and friends is dim sum. Instead of having to choose just one appetizer or main course, a seemingly endless amount of food is at your disposal. Get your fill by choosing from a plethora of bite-sized delicacies of all shapes and flavors all presented for your eyes on carts rolled from table to table. Dim sum consists of delicious sweet and savory mini dishes like dumplings and pork buns.
WICHITA, KS
thebeveragejournal.com

Miracle Bars Pop Up in Connecticut for the Holidays

The international Christmas-themed pop-up bar Miracle was hosted at two locations in Connecticut during the 2021 holiday season: Highland Brass Co. of Waterbury and Riley’s By the Seawall of Stratford. Officially opened at Highland Brass on Nov. 22 and Riley’s By the Seawall on Nov. 23, the pop-up brought the now-iconic kitschy holiday décor, costumed bartenders and holiday-themed craft cocktails to the Bridgeport and Waterbury areas. Both venues hosted their own events during the season, including an Ugly Sweater Party on Dec. 4. Venues offered a variety of festive cocktails through Miracle, including the Bad Santa, a blend of aged Jamaican rum, velvet falernum, oat milk and mixed spiced butter; Elfing Around, featuring mulled wine reduction, prosecco, gin, grapefruit shrub, aromatic and orange bitters and the Jingle Balls Nog, a mix of cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla and nutmeg.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Shropshire Star

Restaurants and bars ‘lost average of £10,000 in week before Christmas’

New data from UKHospitality found city centres were particularly hard hit as Christmas parties were cancelled and people returned to home-working. Pubs, bars and restaurants lost £10,335 on average in the week leading up to Christmas, according to new data. On Christmas Day takings were down 60% compared with...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Restaurants
City
Wichita, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Greenwich, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Food & Drinks
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Order Up Cafe, the restaurant open until 3 a.m. on the weekend

There’s a new late night option in town. Order Up Cafe is located at 1548 S. Ida near the corner of Southeast Blvd and Harry. Closing at 3 a.m. on the weekends, they hope to be your new spot in town for those working later shifts, trying to find a place to eat when the bars close or wanting to cure those late night hunger cravings.
RESTAURANTS
kiowacountysignal.com

Christmas food and fellowship enjoyed by all; holiday closures noted

The Christmas meal this past Friday at the Kiowa County Senior Center was sponsored by Centera Bank and Kiowa County memorial Hospital. As always, everyone had a fantastic meal and wonderful fellowship. Thank you to the bank and the hospital for their continued support and love for the senior center!
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Week In Wichita (Dec. 28-Jan. Edition)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. Best Things To Do | Sports | Live Music | Performing Arts | Family Fun Series. What’s Happening...
WICHITA, KS
Wichita Eagle

In memoriam: Restaurants Wichita loved, then lost, in 2021

To state the obvious, 2021 was a tough year for restaurants — maybe even tougher than 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic started and they had to temporarily shut down. News of closings started trickling in early in the year, but as staffing issues worsened through the fall, the bad news started gushing, and Wichita lost favorite restaurants big and small, young and old.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Decoration#Furnishings#Food Drink#N Woodlawn Located#Headshots Apparition#House#The Flower Shop
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Tacos La Catrina and their advertised “Tacos to die for”

In recent years, it’s been a short-lived Marina’s Mexican Seafood and before that a Sorrel’s Jamaican Food who’s over at 3802 E. Harry now. The latest restaurant to open at the 3090 W. 13th street space is Tacos La Catrina. There’s another restaurant in Wichita called Las Catrinas, but they are not related at all.
RESTAURANTS
Boston Globe

Tips for setting up your home bar for the holidays and beyond

The bar cart, once relegated to chic hotels and scenes in old movies, exploded in popularity in the 2010s. Holiday entertaining cooled during the coronavirus pandemic, but as people welcome friends and family back into their homes, they seem to have turned their attention back to their home bar setups: Searches for glassware, drinkware, or barware increased 146 percent in the past year, while searches for bar carts and accessories are also up, noted Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert.
RESTAURANTS
signalscv.com

Drifters Bar’s final holiday hurrah

The Drifters Cocktail Lounge in Canyon Country is having one last hurrah at its current location with a toy drive and a final New Year’s Eve party planned for next week. On Wednesday, Dennis Marazzito, owner of Drifters Cocktail Lounge, organized his annual toy drive in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 107, in Canyon Country. Marazzito donated more than 100 toys – bicycles, tricycles, stuffed animals, board games and more – from the community to children in need.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wichitabyeb.com

What restaurants may be open for Christmas 2022

Christmas 2021 has come and gone. During the holiday, the most asked question consisted of what restaurants were open. There’s been a surge of requests already for people trying to plan for 2022. We looked at past trends and tried to put together our list of what restaurants may...
RESTAURANTS
News On 6

Tulsa's Celebrity Restaurant Closes Permanently After Reopening For Holiday Season

A Tulsa restaurant that has been known for its fine dining for almost six decades said farewell Thursday night. Celebrity Restaurant near 31st and Yale reopened this holiday season so guests could enjoy eating there one more time. While the owners are still trying to figure out the future of the restaurant, one thing is for sure: This place means so much to so many people.
TULSA, OK
greenpointstar.com

Christmas Pop-Ups in Wburg and Midtown

Holidays are here along with themed pop-up cocktail bars like Miracle On Union at Thief in Williamsburg and Midwinter Night’s Dream at the PHD Terrace in Midtown, Manhattan. The only Brooklyn location, Thief, has festively transformed to Miracle on Union, joining Manhattan bars, The Cabinet as Miracle on 9th Street, and Sippin' Santa at Boilermaker on 1st street.
BROOKLYN, NY
verylocal.com

A guide to Christmas bar pop-ups in New Orleans

It wouldn’t be Christmas in New Orleans without a few magical cocktails and bar experiences to match! Here’s our guide to drinking your way into the holiday spirit this season. Sazerac Bar and Fountain Lounge @ The Roosevelt Hotel. Perhaps the only thing that could make the wonderment...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
downtownpittsburgh.com

Three Downtown Holiday Pop-Up Bars Not to Miss

Whether you’re in between shopping the chalets at the Peoples Gas Holiday Market or looking for a festive night with friends Downtown, stop into these holly and jolly pop-up bars to quickly get into the holiday spirit. 1. Miracle on Liberty. 📍 705 Liberty Avenue. Opens daily at...
RESTAURANTS
Time Out New York

A Christmas Story pop-up is coming to NYC for one day only

We "triple-dog-dare ya" to head down to A Christmas Story pop-up this week!. Serendipity Brands, the line of ice cream inspired by the world-famous Serendipity3 restaurant, and Gopuff, an immediate delivery platform, are teaming up to bring the pop-up to NYC for one day only—Wednesday, December 22—to celebrate the launch of Serendipity’s limited edition A Christmas Story-inspired pint, which is available for instant delivery in NYC exclusively through Gopuff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy