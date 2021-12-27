ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mold is a New Linux Linker Aiming to Outperform Lld

By Sergio De Simone
 5 days ago

Mold, a modern drop-in replacement for current Unix linkers, has reached version 1.0. Written by the original creator of the LLVM lld linker, mold aims to be several times faster than its predecessor. According to its author, Rui Ueyama, mold would allow developers to increase their productivity by significantly...

phoronix.com

Linux 5.17 Bringing New Driver For Some NZXT Lighting/Fan Controls & Monitoring

Thanks to the reverse-engineering, open-source community there has been mainline Linux driver support for select NZXT all-in-one water cooling solutions while for the upcoming Linux 5.17 kernel is another new NZXT driver for some of their other products. Thanks to independent developer Aleksandr Mezin, Linux 5.17 is slated to introduce...
COMPUTERS
addictivetips.com

How to play Timelie on Linux

Timelie is a single-player stealth and puzzle game developed and published by Urnique Studio. The game was developed in Unity and was released on Microsoft Windows and Mac OS. Here’s how you can play it on Linux. Getting Timelie working on Linux. Timelie is native to Windows as well...
VIDEO GAMES
theregister.com

Test this new Linux kernel – but don’t forget Christmas or that you have a family, says Linus Torvalds

Linus Torvalds has confirmed that version 5.16 of the Linux kernel will take a little longer to develop than usual, thanks to Christmas. “Things are calming down, and rc6 is fairly small,” he wrote in his weekly State of the Kernel post. “That's normal for this time in the release schedule, but it's also normal for this time of year.”
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

New Linux Patches For AMD i2c Bus Sharing With The PSP

The newest Linux hardware support patches for the kernel revolve around i2c bus sharing support for newer SoCs where the i2c bus is being shared by AMD's Platform Security Processor (PSP). This i2c controller is based on common DesignWare IP but new kernel code is being crafted for handling that bus sharing between the kernel and the PSP co-processor.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Mold 1.0 Released As A Modern High-Speed Linker Alternative To GNU Gold, LLVM LLD

Mold 1.0 is a production-ready, high-speed linker alternative to GNU's Gold or LLVM's LLD that currently is supported on Linux systems and written by the original LLD author. Rui Ueyama who previously spearheaded LLD as the LLVM linker has been recently designing Mold. Mold 1.0 marks the project's first stable and production-ready release. Mold 1.0 doesn't add any shiny new linker features over LLD or Gold, but that it's much faster. Currently Linux systems are supported while plans are underway to extend the linker to macOS followed by Windows.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Linux 5.17 To Introduce A New Driver Just To Deal With Buggy x86 Tablets

The Linux 5.17 kernel when it kicks off next month is slated to introduce a new driver "x86-android-tablets" just for dealing with all the quirky/buggy x86 tablets out there. Longtime Linux developer Hans de Goede of Red Hat has been responsible for numerous x86 laptop/tablet improvements in recent years along with other desktop-related improvements at Red Hat. He has now queued up into the x86 platform drivers tree the x86-android-tablets driver he wrote for dealing with the mess of x86 (mostly Android) tablets that don't behave properly out-of-the-box with Linux.
COMPUTERS
InfoQ.com

Migrating Neo4j Graph Schemas With Neo4j Migrations

Neo4j Labs has released Neo4j Migrations, a database migration and refactoring tool that offers version control for relational databases. Inspired by FlywayDB, Neo4j Migrations depends on the Neo4j Java Driver and ClassGraph which is used to detect migrations on the classpath. This tool may be used as a CLI via...
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Microsoft Open-Sources Distributed Machine Learning Library SynapseML

Microsoft announced the release of SynapseML, an open-source library for creating and managing distributed machine learning (ML) pipelines. SynapseML runs on Apache Spark, provides a language-agnostic API abstraction over several datastores, and integrates with several existing ML technologies, including Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX). The release was announced in a...
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

MicroStream 6.0 Supports JDK 17, Spring Boot and Helidon

MicroStream, the JVM data storage engine providing in-memory storage to fully or partially persist and restore Java object graphs, has released version 6.0 featuring added support for Java 17, Spring Boot integration, Deep-copy utility and the elimination of various bugs. Concurrent with the release of MicroStream 5.0, the company also...
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

GCC 12 Adds Support For Using The Mold Linker

A small but noteworthy change that landed today for the GCC 12 compiler itself is support for using the Mold linker. Released last week was Mold 1.0 as a high-speed linker that can deliver better performance than GNU's old Gold linker and even LLVM's LLD. Mold was designed by Rui Ueyama who originally working on LLVM's linker. With Mold 1.0, Rui feels that the linker is now production-ready and has been delivering mighty impressive performance results:
COMPUTERS
InfoQ.com

The Continuous Integration Approach to Engineering Leadership

Lena Reinhard is VP Product Engineering at CircleCI, the leader in continuous integration and delivery for developer teams. In her 15+ year career, she’s been building and scaling high-performing engineering organizations and helping distributed teams succeed, starting with her own startup to corporates and NGOs. QCon Plus is a...
COMPUTERS
InfoQ.com

End Of Year Learnings From Minecraft’s Migration To JDK 16 And Q&A With The Mojang Team

With the year quickly coming to an end, whether we like it or not, we reflect on 2021. Probably one of the things worth being mentioned, especially in the Java world, is the release of JDK 17, the LTS version incorporating features like pattern matching for switches, a new vector API or sealed classes. The release bears the promise of out-of-the-box improved performance as Application and Class Data Sharing (AppCDS) is among the new features along with the improved performance of the new G1 Garbage Collector. Even though the release date was clearly set, the team at Minecraft decided to make the move earlier, migrating to JDK 16. This is even more interesting, as Minecraft is now part of Microsoft, so hence it will use the newly developed JRE. Given their head start with running Java 16 in production, InfoQ spoke to the Mojang Team to better understand their experience and gains.
VIDEO GAMES
InfoQ.com

GitLab 14.6 Improves Geo Replication and Adds Support for .NET 6 Projects

GitLab 14.6 new Geo configuration streamlines the process of using the geographically closest replica to speed up clone and pull commands. It also introduces an activity list for GitLab's Agent to log real-time events and brings support for .NET 6. GitLab Geo replicas provide local, read-only access to GitLab instances...
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Google Protocol Buffers Support Idiomatic Kotlin Bindings

Google added support for Kotlin to its open source Protocol Buffers project, which is able to translate a proto definition into an idiomatic Domain Specific Language (DSL) leveraging Kotlin advanced syntax features. Thanks to Kotlin's interop with Java, Kotlin programs could already work with Protocol Buffers by simply using the...
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

HashiCorp Boundary 0.7 and Boundary Desktop 1.4 Released with Dynamic Host Catalogs

HashiCorp has released version 0.7 of their Boundary open-source project that automates secure identity-based user access to hosts and services across environments. Boundary Desktop 1.4 has also been released for Mac, Linux, and Windows. Key new features include dynamic host catalogs, plugin support (currently for internal use only), and managed groups and resource filtering in the admin console.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

ThinkPad ACPI Driver Picking Up New Features With Linux 5.17

For those running Linux on Lenovo ThinkPad laptops, the upcoming Linux 5.17 cycle is set to bring a few improvements to the "thinkpad_acpi" driver. Thanks to developers Ognjen Galic and Thomas Weißschuh, the ThinkPad ACPI driver is adding support for inhibit charge behavior if wanting to temporarily disable charging support for ThinkPads allowing this behavior through the system's embedded controller (EC).
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Mold 1.0.1 Released As Newest Version Of This High-Speed Linker

It was just this month that Mold 1.0 premiered as a very promising, high performance linker alternative to GNU's Gold and LLVM's LLD linkers. GCC 12 added support for Mold this week and now for ending out the year Mold 1.0.1 has been released. Mold 1.0.1 is just a maintenance...
COMPUTERS

