ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle United F.C.

Newcastle must cut through their own barriers on and off the pitch as defining period approaches

By Tony Evans
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubLaW_0dWYcVHj00

Newcastle United finish a run of difficult fixtures when they host Manchester United in the Premier League tonight. The Tyneside club are about to enter a crucial phase of the season. The next five weeks offer a series of winnable matches for Eddie Howe ’s team and the transfer window opens in five days.

It is hard to see a side that has conceded 11 goals in the past three matches against top-half clubs getting anything against United tonight. These are strange times, though. Ralf Rangnick ’s team has not played for 16 days. The German is still getting to grips with life at Old Trafford. Still, Rangnick has plenty of talent available to him and clear ideas about how he wants United to play.

There has been less clarity at St James’ Park since the Amanda Staveley-led, Saudi Arabian-backed consortium’s takeover was rubber-stamped in October. The past three months have been a harsh learning process for the new owners. More difficult lessons lie ahead.

Time was never on Newcastle’s side. Teams in the bottom three do not have the luxury of regrouping. Days were allowed to slip away before Steve Bruce was sacked. Weeks passed before Howe was appointed manager – only after Unai Emery turned down the job. Months have gone by without a chief executive and director of football being engaged. Nicky Hammond has been involved as a consultant but the 54-year-old is a very short-term stopgap. By the time the window opens it is likely he will no longer be involved at the club.

Part of the problem is the way the majority owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, operate (PIF). The sovereign wealth fund has almost as much bureaucracy as it has cash. The decision-making procedure has been tortuous. An insider described it as being “caught up in the PIF process.”

This makes the search for a chief executive more important. Newcastle need someone with the authority to make decisions on the ground as a matter of urgency. Increasingly, Nicola Cortese’s name has been cropping up in conversations about the role.

The former Southampton executive chairman has not worked in a front-line football job since leaving St Mary’s eight years ago but he retains a reputation for being a tough and efficient operator. The Swiss-Italian took over at Southampton when the team were in League One and oversaw the club’s return to the Premier League . He won many admirers – including John W Henry, Liverpool’s principal owner – but perhaps his independent nature and ruthless approach scared off potential employers who preferred a more malleable figure. Cortese is ruthless.

The former Swiss banker brought Mauricio Pochettino to England. He took a very robust stance on agents, refusing to pay them through the club. If the worst happens and Newcastle are relegated, he has experience of getting a team out of the Championship.

An illustration of Cortese’s thought process is that when asked about his greatest mistake at Southampton, he reflected for a moment and said it was not parting company with Nigel Adkins after the side had earned promotion to the top flight. Cortese’s rationale was that the manager was ideally equipped to bring a team up but lacked the mindset to thrive in the Premier League. Adkins was talking about survival from the moment Southampton were back in the elite; Cortese had bigger ambitions and aimed to get into Europe.

The owners in Newcastle have similar aspirations. That may not be reflected in the spending in January. PIF operate on “normal investment industry standards,” according to one source. They will not “splash the cash.” The Saudis will open the coffers for the right player but are unlikely to replicate the haphazard spending that characterised the early years after the Abu Dhabi takeover of Manchester City.

The first three months of the new age for Newcastle have been described as “learning by elimination.” People with no experience in the game and with little knowledge of football have been involved in making significant decisions that will affect the development of the team in the immediate future. The lack of expertise means that famous names have been higher on the short-list of potential recruits – both on and off the pitch – than lesser-known individuals who have more to offer the club. That is changing. “The penny is beginning to drop,” the source said.

Newcastle have plenty of pennies. They need to spend them wisely. A defining period is about to begin on Tyneside.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe: We must build on Man Utd draw

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is eager to build on their draw with Manchester United. Whenever Newcastle next play, Howe wants the performance against Manchester United to be the standard as the black-and-whites prepare for a run of crucial games against sides in the bottom half next month. "Very much so....
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
The Independent

English football’s civil war will continue in a 2022 full of rancour and mistrust

It has been a fractious year for football. The failed attempt to create a European Super League exposed the fault lines that run throughout the game. The divide between the various factions is likely to get wider in the coming 12 months.Money is at the heart of the problem but it is not as simple as rich vs poor, haves vs have-nots. There are shifting alliances everywhere, betrayal and backstabbing abound. There is more intrigue in the domestic game than in a John Le Carre novel.The Tracey Crouch fan-led review of governance suggested that the answer to this is an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton vs Newcastle postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries in Magpies’ squad

The Premier League fixture between Southampton and Newcastle on Sunday has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Magpies’ squad, it has been confirmed. It is the second consecutive Newcastle fixture to be called off after their match against Everton, scheduled to be played on Thursday, was also postponed. In a statement on Friday, Newcastle said: “In accordance with protocol, the Magpies submitted a separate request to the Premier League to postpone the trip to the south coast, and this has been approved by the Premier League board.”The Premier League added: “Newcastle continue to have ongoing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Newcastle United#Manchester United#England#Soccer#Premier League#Sports#German#St James Park#Saudi Arabian#Time#Public Investment Fund
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

10 Barcelona stars in isolation as Covid outbreak grips La Liga club

Barcelona have announced three more of their players have tested positive for Covid which means ten of their stars have the virus.The La Liga club said on Thursday Philippe Coutinho, Sergino Dest and Ez Abde are all now in isolation after returning a positive result. It’s more bad news for the Spanish club who had announced on Wednesday that Gavi, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti all had Covid.Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde are all already in isolation and the outbreak at the club has put their match against Real Mallorca on 2 January in doubt. Mallorca...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Brighton on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea look to pick up another three points to stay in the Premier League title race ahead of a crucial head-to-head match with Liverpool on Sunday.Thomas Tuchel’s side welcome Brighton to Stamford Bridge for their final match of a historic 2021.LIVE: Chelsea vs Brighton - Latest updates After triumphing in the Champions League, Tuchel is attempting to gain some consistency and push City much close in the title race.A win over Aston Villa and the return to form of Romelu Lukaku could give the Blues a shot of their first title since 2017.Here’s all you need to know ahead of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raheem Sterling hails Gareth Southgate for uniting England team

Raheem Sterling has credited Gareth Southgate for uniting the England squad over the last five years.The Three Lions suffered one of their darkest days in major tournament football when knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland – a nation ranked 34th in the world and with a population of just 330,000.Roy Hodgson resigned in the wake of that humiliating defeat and former Middlesbrough boss Southgate stepped up from his England Under-21 role in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign.England have since finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup – their first semi-final appearance at the tournament for 28 years...
SPORTS
The Independent

Premier League title race: Assessing Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea’s chances

Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester handed a huge advantage to defending champions Manchester City who could open up a 12-point advantage at the Premier League summit before Jurgen Klopp’s side play Chelsea on Sunday.Here, we look at how an apparent three-way title fight could become a one-horse race by early January.Manchester CityPep Guardiola’s team are looking invincible at the moment. They have won nine in a row in the Premier League and are scoring goals for fun, with 17 put past Leeds, Newcastle and Leicester in the space of 13 days. Not only has that helped them turn a one-point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chastened Chelsea must regroup with plenty still to play for

All told, 2021 will be remembered fondly by Chelsea fans. A second Champions League title, a talented squad littered with academy graduates who command first-team spots and a structure in place on and off the pitch to hold a position as a dominant force in European football. Yet after Mike Dean blew the full-time whistle on the last game of an impressive year, the majority of those leaving Stamford Bridge walked out with a deep sense of frustration. Perhaps even premature feelings of “what might have been”. A 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed in the 91st minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay inspires Manchester United to comfortable win over Burnley

Scott McTominay starred as Manchester United ended 2021 with a much-needed win against a depleted Burnley Having gone top of the Premier League with victory at Turf Moor in January, talk of a title challenge had turned to the need to kickstart their Champions League qualification push by the end of a topsy-turvy year.There remains plenty of work for Ralf Rangnick to do, but Thursday’s 3-1 win against an under-strength Burnley continued the unbeaten start to his interim stint and sent the side up to sixth heading into the new year.United would have ended the calendar year outside the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

407K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy