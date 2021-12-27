KYW Medical Report: How reliable are at-home COVID-19 tests?

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — They are convenient and fast, but how reliable are COVID-19 tests done at home?

Home tests work by detecting proteins from the virus called antigens. Put a swab up your nose and add a few chemicals — what could go wrong?

The biggest errors are actually not storing the test properly or not carefully following the directions.

The tests are not as sensitive as the tests done in the lab, known as PCR tests. The home tests detect COVID-19 about 85% of the time but can give a false sense of security in those where it misses detecting COVID-19.

The more virus you have, the greater the chances of getting an accurate reading. So, if you are exposed to the virus, it could take three to five days to get a positive test — the viral load has to increase.

Package inserts suggest testing yourself twice with 36 hours between tests. The other option: Go to the lab.

