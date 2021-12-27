ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 UK stock – live: Game bundle pre-orders available – how to get a console today

By Sarah Young
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The PS5 is available to pre-order at Game . Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony ’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.

If you didn’t find the console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys , Currys , PlayStation Direct , ShopTo , Very , Littlewoods , Game , Studio , Argos , EE , BT , Asda and Amazon , but will this trend continue into the new year?

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.



