Israel has approved a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to COVID-19, becoming the first country to do so as it braces for a wave of infections fueled by the omicron variant.Nachman Ash, the director general of the Health Ministry, announced the decision at a press conference late on Thursday.He says the decision is based on early research, and that officials will consider expanding the administration of a fourth dose to more of the public as they assess the situation.Israel was among the first countries to roll out Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine a year ago and began freely offering...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO