The Scottish Government has ordered nightclubs to close for at least three weeks from December 27, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said.An amendment to coronavirus regulations published on Thursday ordered clubs to close, unless they could operate “within regulation”.New restrictions will mean that hospitality businesses can continue to operate with social distancing and table service.Mr Swinney made the announcement before the Covid-19 Recovery Committee at Holyrood.Having engaged with the sector, we now propose to require that nightclubs should not operate as such for this three-week periodJohn Swinney“Having engaged with the sector, we now propose to require that nightclubs should...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO