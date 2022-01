The Birds Eye 'Do What You Canuary' campaign is being launched by the brand in the UK to encourage consumers to make as many small changes as they can to try out a meat-free, plant-based diet. The campaign highlights the brand's meat-free products and takes a more relaxed approach to the yearly tradition of cutting out meat in favor of a plant-based diet. This comes as an extension of the existing marketing endeavors and could help to draw in more consumers who might be a bit hesitant to try out a new diet.

