ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US uses human rights issues to further its political strategy, claims China group

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China] December 27 (ANI): The United States has resorted to the politicization of human rights to maintain its political interests and global hegemony, a Chinese rights organization said on Monday and added that Washington's attitude hinges on the extent to which human rights can serve its political strategy....

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
UPI News

U.S. condemns Russia for closing human rights group

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The United States issued a joint statement with several ally nations Friday rebuking a Russian court's decision to "forcibly close" the human rights group International Memorial. The statement, issued by the office of State Department spokesman Ned Price, was made by the governments of the U.S.,...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

China blames US for bringing serious humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the irresponsible withdrawal by the United States from Afghanistan has brought a serious humanitarian crisis to the Afghan people and enormous security challenges to regional stability. "The entire world witnessed the Kabul Moment, when the US forces left...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

US use excuses of human rights, democracy to smear Beijing: Chinese FM

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday lambasted the US and said that they deem themselves superior and always want to impose their own will on others by using excuses including human rights, democracy to smear and contain Beijing. In an interview with Xinhua News...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uyghur#Xinhua News Agency#Ani#Chinese#Cshrs
AFP

New chief calls for modernisation of China region beset by rights fears

The new party chief in China's Xinjiang called for improved business conditions in his first official visit to the region, where forced labour accusations have prompted some countries to announce a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. After overseeing the key manufacturing hub of Guangdong, new top Communist Party official Ma Xingrui replaces soldier turned politician Chen Quanguo, who led periods of harsh repression in the border regions of Xinjiang and Tibet. Campaigners say at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking, mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps in Xinjiang sparking accusations of genocide by the United States, which China has denied. In a visit to regional capital Urumqi this week, Ma called it necessary to "improve the modernisation" of industrial and supply chains, said state-run local media, and to "implement measures to support enterprises and stimulate innovation."
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
hngn.com

Canada's Justin Trudeau Claims China Is Playing Western Nations, Urges Countries To Remain Strong Against Beijing

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, accused China of cleverly manipulating Western nations and urged democratic countries to respond to the danger as a united front. China's Communist Party, according to Trudeau, is leveraging its wealth to push nations against one another and hide political realities under economic obligations.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Reuters

China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States ignored obligations under outer space treaties, exposing astronauts to danger. China urges the United States to act responsibly, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, said at a regular press conference. Chinese citizens lashed...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China has replaced Chen Quanguo, who as Communist Party chief in the Xinjiang region oversaw a security crackdown targeting ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims in the name of fighting religious extremism. Chen, in his post since 2016, will move to another role and Ma Xingrui,...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy