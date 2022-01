Today’s guest columnist is Rick Burton of Syracuse University. During this past month, when Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai was a fast-moving news story (due in large part to her initial statement that a Chinese politician sexually abused her), I received numerous emails and calls from the world’s media asking me whether global sponsors should consider boycotting the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. With each interview, I attempted to walk a fine line, explaining how nearly every Olympic Games faces calls from angered parties for boycotts or protests. It ultimately leads to insinuations the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should do more to “fix”...

