ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Tina Louise Talks Breakup, Says Oppenheim Twins Don’t Want Kids

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 4 days ago

Tina Louise says her split with Brett Oppenheim was sparked by his brother’s breakup with their “Selling Sunset” costar Chrishell Stause … and turns out Brett and his twin have similar feelings that ended both relationships. We got...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Brett Oppenheim Reflects on Split From Tina Louise One Day After Brother Jason's Breakup

As it turns out, both Oppenheim brothers are single. While Jason Oppenheim made headlines about his split with Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause, twin Brett Oppenheim also announced his breakup on the same day. During an Instagram Q&a on Tuesday, Dec. 21, Brett revealed he was "single" less than a year after becoming official with Tina Louise. The Sugar Taco co-owner wrote on her Instagram Story, "Brett is my ex, but we remain very good friends." Now, Brett has spoken out about where they stand. "I am grateful for you Tina. For your love, your laugh, your smile, and for our enduring friendship," he wrote on social media, alongside a...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Chrishell Stause Seemingly Shades Ex-Boyfriend Jason Oppenheim About Not Wanting Kids: ‘These Eggs Aren’t Going to Fertilize Themselves’

Not holding back! Chrishell Stause seemingly threw shade at ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim after they split over their different visions for the future. The Kentucky native, 40, appeared to take a playful jab at her breakup while posing in a bikini during a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “Well these eggs aren’t going to fertilize themselves 🤣🤣,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 28. “Or maybe they will … who knows. Until then, 2022 bring it on 😜😜.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Louise
foxbangor.com

Armie Hammer Resurfaces in Caymans After Rehab

Armie Hammer has resurfaced after months of rehab … he’s back in the Cayman Islands with his kids. Armie looks relaxed in a bathing suit and t-shirt, strolling poolside with his son. It’s the first time we’ve seen him since he left the rehab facility where he’s been...
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar
TMZ.com

Betty White Dead at 99

3:32 PM PT -- Betty's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is drawing a crowd ... and folks are leaving candles, flowers, stuffed animals and other tokens. 12:32 PM PT -- The beginnings of a makeshift memorial outside Betty's house are underway. One fan has already stopped by to...
CELEBRITIES
963kklz.com

Kids Say The Funniest Things Don’t They

At the store the other day, Carla Rea had an interesting interaction with a kid who commented on her Rolling Stones‘ t-shirt…which ended up being a “burn” from the kid! So, The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know the last time you had a kid spout off to you whether it be your own, a friend’s kid, or a total stranger! Can’t believe how many listeners have had this happen to them…check out the segment from this morning!
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
foxbangor.com

Dr Dre Pays Nicole Young $100 Million in Divorce Settlement

Dr. Dre has settled his divorce case by striking a property settlement agreement with his ex-wife, and for Dre’s part, we’re told he’s “delighted” Nicole Young is only getting a fraction of his estate. Dre and Nicole just filed their property settlement agreement, in which...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Tom Cruise's Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

The internet is still so confused about what has happened to Tom Cruise’s face over the past few months – and it doesn’t look like we are any closer to getting the answers we are so desperately longing for!. Concerns about the 59-year-old Top Gun star’s appearance first started when...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy