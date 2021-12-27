First Night Buffalo goes virtual again

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) While the annual New Year's Eve ball drop and fireworks in downtown Buffalo are still scheduled as in person events, First Night will be a virtual event once again, as the pandemic continues to put in-person events in limbo.

Organizers say even after the event returns to the Buffalo Convention Center, they hope to keep the virtual aspect as an option as well.

Carrie Meyer of the Independent Health Foundation says she's excited about the virtual return. "That was based on survey results from those who took part last year. We asked would they like a virtual format this year, and 95 percent said yes," says Meyer. Meyer says they can log on to First Night and enjoy the New Year's activities at home.

Meyer says there will be a lot to check out. "We have magicians, we have the animal guy who's going to do comedy skits and show off the different animals he has," says Meyer. The virtual event access is free, but Meyer says they can buy a box at Tops for $20 to play along with the entertainment on screen. "In the box, they have how to make balloon animals, how to juggle, and how to creatively write different scenes. There's also a disco light bulb which you can put in any lamp, and on the screen, the DJ will do a dance party, and you turn on the lamp with the disco bulb and you have a fun way to ring in the new year," says Meyer.

Meyer says if First Night 2023 can be in-person, the virtual element is likely to stay. "I think we'll do a virtual platform regardless of what the environment looks like, while we also have something you can do in person as well," says Meyer.

First Night Buffalo supports Oishei Children's Hospital. The virtual event is Friday, New Year's Eve.