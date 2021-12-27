Families of Beloit gun violence to speak out at meeting

BELOIT

A woman who lost her cousin in a shooting in October 2020 wants shootings to stop in Beloit. To that end, she has organized an anti-violence public meeting to discuss what can be done to stop the shootings.

Alexcia Payton, founder of the Beloit Brown Community Liaison group, lost her cousin Chelsey Payton, 26, in a shooting on Oct. 3, 2020 near Grand and Park avenues. No arrests have been made in Payton’s death.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15, Payton will host “We Hear You, Now Hear Us” at New Life International Ministries, 1400 Harvey St., in an effort to stop the gun violence that has affected the city.

The event will allow families of shooting victims to speak out about how gun violence has affected their lives, Payton said.

“We wanted to host an event where the families, the direct relatives of those taken from our community through gun violence, can speak directly to (the Beloit Police Department) about how their lives have been forever changed,” Payton said. “Hopefully this will prompt some changes in the community and start the planning for stopping gun violence here.”

Since 2019, 46 shootings in which people were injured or killed by gunfire have been reported in the city of Beloit. That total includes two incidents from December 2019 and December 2021 in which police officers shot people, according to gun violence data tracked by Adams Publishing Group based on Beloit Police Department figures.

So far in 2021, 20 shootings have been reported in Beloit, including four gun-related homicides. That total is up from 2020 when 18 shootings, including two gun-related homicides, were reported. In 2019, seven shootings, including four gun-related homicides, were reported.

A total of 11 gun-related homicides have been reported in Beloit since 2018.

No arrests have been made in four of the 11 fatal shootings (36.3%). The rate of gun-related homicides that resulted in arrests and prosecutions (63.7%) is near the national average for homicides from 1965 to 2020 (65.8%), according to the Murder Accountability Project, a group dedicated to tracking homicides across the country.

“We wanted to give these families a safe, open place to come talk and know that they will be heard,” Payton said.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said Thursday he would not personally attend the scheduled meeting.

“The city of Beloit Police Department values the voices of those impacted by violence,” Sayles said. “We understand that many in our community are grieving due to gun violence, and we will continue to actively investigate these cases. We intend to hold community forums in multiple locations this spring that will be professionally moderated.”