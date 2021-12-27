ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Number of new COVID-19 cases in area drop slightly

By Austin Montgomery
 4 days ago

While the rate of transmission of COVID-19 cases in Rock County remains high, the total number of new cases has decreased in recent weeks, according to health data.

In the past two weeks, cases have decreased by 12% in Rock County, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Rock County reported 869 new cases from Dec. 19 to Sunday, a 12.6% decrease in cases compared to the previous seven- day reporting period. Over the past seven days, Rock County’s test positivity rate was 15.4%, which represents a slight increase of 0.19% from the previous reporting period.

As of Friday, the day most recent data was available, 60.9% of all Rock County residents had received at least one vaccination dose, and 56.9% have completed the vaccination series, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported.

Wisconsin reported 28,577 new cases and 350 additional virus-related deaths from Dec. 19 to Sunday. The statewide test positivity rate during that time period ranged between 10% and 14.9%. An average of 285 additional hospitalizations were reported statewide in that time period, CDC data shows. Overall, 58% of Wisconsin residents have completed vaccination.

