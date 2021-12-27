ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Town of Beloit's Higher Ground Christian Center passes out Christmas Day meals

By Clint Wolf Adams Publishing Group
 4 days ago

TOWN OF BELOIT

Volunteers at Higher Ground Christian Center were in the giving spirit Christmas Day, dishing up turkey and dressing to hand out to those who wanted a meal.

They were even out delivering meals to those who couldn’t get to the center at 3160 S. Park Ave.

“They started calling for deliveries at about 10 a.m.” even though the drive-thru hours weren’t supposed to start until 11 a.m., the Rev. Sherrick Anderson said. “It’s a good thing we were ready for them.”

Anderson said he and members of the church were happy to take orders early.

Only about a half-hour after the event started, they already had given out nearly 50 dinners. By 3 p.m. about 175 people had arrived to collect meals, and about 50 more had been delivered to homes in the Beloit area.

The volunteers, who were members of the church, arrived at about 8:30 a.m. to set up the food and other giveaways.

“Some people were cooking all night,” said Lahoma Anderson, the pastor’s wife.

In addition to the meals, the church was giving away gift cards from area restaurants, such as Chick-fil-A, and toys and games for children. They also gave away bags filled with candy, bracelets and earrings.

As church members handed meals through car windows, everyone offered a “Merry Christmas” greeting.

“There was a whole lot of love,” Lahoma Anderson said.

Also during the event, the Andersons posted a Facebook Live video telling people to come to the church to collect a free meal.

The church hosted the dinner in 2018 and 2019 as an in-person meal where people could come into the church and sit down with friends and family. The meal was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but rather than cancel it again this year, church members decided to pass out meals to those who drove up to the church and deliver them to those who couldn’t.

The event was made possible thanks to the volunteers and many sponsors who either donated funds or food for the Christmas Day meal.

GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Look hoo's coming: Arctic owls to visit Welty Environmental Center

BELOIT Everyone’s invited to a rare opportunity expected to be a real hoot. People can view and learn about Arctic owls at a program offered by Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center near Milton at the Welty Environmental Center, 1201 Big Hill Court, at 3 p.m. on Jan. 15. The cost is $5 a person. To register people can call Program Director Aaron Wilson at 608-362-6212 or email him at aaron@weltycenter.org. ...
BELOIT, WI
Small Towne Market opens in Sharon; Small Towne Lounge on the way

SHARON A specialty grocery store, a coffee bar/wine bar and other new attractions are arriving in Sharon thanks to business owners Adam Turnbull, his father Garry Turnbull and Amanda Rose. The three are using their skills and their passion for small-town life and fresh food to transform historic buildings and spur new offerings in the village. ...
SHARON, WI
Merry Christmas, home builders; your lumber just came in

JANESVILLE Janesville builder Jeremiah Henthorn was calm, cool and smiling as one of his two house framing crews hustled to beat the sunset on an overcast afternoon just two days before Christmas. As it turns out, Santa (or somebody) had delivered Henthorn an important holiday package early: a load of Canadian floor trusses that Henthorn said had been bottlenecked on backorder for weeks. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
VetsRoll planning for 2022 trip, sharing fundraiser money along the way

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. VetsRoll co-founder Mark Finnegan said his organization has a law firm on retainer specializing in COVID-19 policies to provide guidance as plans start taking shape for the 2022 trip to Washington, D.C. After trips were canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19, the organization is planning carefully to get the veterans and Rosie-the-Riveters on the road again. The backup has led to more than 700...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
