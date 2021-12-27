Pinpoint Weather: Final week of 2021 trends unseasonably warm but rain chances increase through the week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Steamy New Year’s Eve with record-tying temperatures in South Florida this Friday afternoon. This New Year’s Eve Friday will be very warm and a bit more humid. (CBS4) Friday’s record high temperature in Miami is 84 which was set back in 2015. South Florida will celebrate NYE night under mostly clear skies and with warm and muggy feels. It’ll be in the lower 70s when it’s time to ring in the new year at midnight. Very warm start to 2022. (CBS4) The rain chance remains low through much of the weekend but since the wind flow is turning out southwesterly, moisture is...

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO