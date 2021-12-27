ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinpoint Weather: Final week of 2021 trends unseasonably warm but rain chances increase through the week

By Gary Boyer
wfxrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article…it’s just not going to be feeling like it’s the end of the year. The entire week looks above normal. Monday will be the coolest day as highs range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s across the area. Through the week, a series of fronts...

www.wfxrtv.com

