Android 13 “Tiramisu”: Everything we know so far about Google’s next big update!

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Samsung's line of foldable smartphones are dragging the flip phone into the new decade with their ultra-sleek flexible touchscreens. And today only, you can customize your own Bespoke edition of the compact Galaxy Z Flip 3 for up to $750 off. Plus, you'll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2, a $150 value and one of our top pairs of wireless earbuds of the year. The 256GB base model of the Z Flip 3 usually lists for $1,000, with an extra $100 to upgrade to the customizable Bespoke edition. And today that has been cut down by $150 for everyone, no strings attached (so you're essentially getting free customization and then some). And with an eligible trade-in of up to two phones, tablets, or smart watches, you can save an additional $600. It should be noted that the trade-in box claims you can earn up to $650 in credit, but the checkout has it capped at $600.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO