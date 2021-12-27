Where to find deals on N95, KN95 masks as Omicron surges across U.S.

The mega-mutated Omicron variant of the coronavirus could displace the Delta variant that swept around the globe earlier this year, according to the results of a new study from scientists in South Africa. According to Reuters, the study shows that people who were infected with Omicron— especially those who were vaccinated—appear to develop better immunity to the Delta variant as well as Omicron. The results are “consistent with Omicron displacing the Delta variant, since it can elicit immunity which neutralizes Delta making re-infection with Delta less likely,” the report stated. That could be good news if, as some studies have shown, Omicron causes less severe disease. “If so, then the incidence of COVID-19 severe disease would be reduced and the infection may shift to become less disruptive to individuals and society,” the scientists wrote. Alex Sigal, a professor at the Africa Health Research Institute, wrote Monday: “This will help push Delta out.” However, the study only covered a small number of people, and it has not yet been peer-reviewed.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO