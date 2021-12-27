ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Where to find deals on N95, KN95 masks as Omicron surges across U.S.

By MLive.com Staff
MLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don’t think it’s time to upgrade your paper or cloth face masks, think again. With the COVID-19 Omicron variant now spreading at least three times faster than the Delta variant, health experts say it’s time to up your self-defense, starting with switching to an N95 or other high-filtration mask...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Choose Wisely: How to Spot Counterfeit N95 Masks Online and In-Person

We’re nearly two years into the pandemic, and despite strives we’ve made with vaccinations, booster shots and COVID-19 treatments, masks are still a part of our lives. Whether it’s an athletic mask for errand running or a comfortable cloth mask for travel, none of us should give away our face coverings anytime soon. The latest Omicron variant of the coronavirus is almost certainly more contagious than previous variants we’ve dealt with, which has led to another surge in cases, and mask wearing. N95 and KN95 masks still remain excellent barriers against this airborne virus, as long as you purchase from certified,...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best N95 and KN95 Masks On Amazon To Protect Against The Omicron Variant

With the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, spreading rapidly all over the world, it has become even more difficult to find N95 and KN95 face masks online. Here at SPY, we know of several people who have recently become infected with the virus despite being vaccinated, proving that the threat of contracting the COVID-19 virus is still very real. And as the virus continues to rage on, indoor mask mandates are being reinstated in many areas of the country. Federal guidelines are also continuing to require mask-wearing in airports, airplanes, trains, and other modes of public transportation while restaurants, shopping centers,...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgical Masks#Omicron#N95 Masks#Covid#Npr#Virginia Tech#Phg#Niosh Certified#Medical Personal Use
Rolling Stone

N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Ones Work Best to Protect You Against Covid?

Though Covid vaccinations are currently taking place across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet – especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Delta variant, the new Omicron variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. Airlines are also still requiring the use of masks when traveling, with FAA guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, except for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

With omicron, you need a mask that means business

With another coronavirus variant racing across the U.S., once again health authorities are urging people to mask up indoors. Yes, you've heard it all before. But given how contagious omicron is, experts say, it's seriously time to upgrade to an N95 or similar high-filtration respirator when you're in public indoor spaces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
milfordmirror.com

These 3M N95 masks are less than $1 each right now

N95s are, IMHO, way comfier to wear than cloth masks and surgical masks, and right now you can score 20 of them for just 89 cents each on Amazon. Since, you know, the pandemic is still happening and all. 3M Personal Protective Equipment N95 masks, $17.85. These N95s have at...
SHOPPING
Riverside Press Enterprise

COVID: Omicron variant rockets to dominance across U.S.

The fast-spreading COVID-19 omicron variant has rocketed to dominance over the highly contagious delta strain across much of the U.S., jumping from less than 13% of sequenced cases on Dec. 11 to more than 73% in a week’s time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday. It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Killeen Daily Herald

N95 Masks: A Must-Have With Omicron, But Fakes Abound

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- You're watching the Omicron variant race around the world and think it might be time to upgrade your mask to a gold-standard N95 or K-N95 model. A quick search on Google should find you one, right?. Not so fast, experts say. According to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hoptown Chronicle

With omicron, more effective masks should be worn, experts say

“With another coronavirus variant racing across the U.S., once again health authorities are urging people to mask up indoors. Yes, you’ve heard it all before,” Maria Godoy reports for NPR. “But given how contagious omicron is, experts say, it’s seriously time to upgrade to an N95 or similar high-filtration respirator when you’re in public indoor spaces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Cloth masks might not stop the omicron variant, doctors say

Cloth face masks might not stop the omicron variant from transmitting between COVID-19 patients, according to health officials. Dr. Asha Shajahan, the medical director of Community Health for Beaumont Grosse Pointe in Detroit, told Fox 2 Detroit that a cloth mask isn’t enough to stop omicron. Instead, people need heavy-duty masks to ward off the variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Omicron Infection Seems to Help Protect People From Delta Too, Study Finds

The mega-mutated Omicron variant of the coronavirus could displace the Delta variant that swept around the globe earlier this year, according to the results of a new study from scientists in South Africa. According to Reuters, the study shows that people who were infected with Omicron— especially those who were vaccinated—appear to develop better immunity to the Delta variant as well as Omicron. The results are “consistent with Omicron displacing the Delta variant, since it can elicit immunity which neutralizes Delta making re-infection with Delta less likely,” the report stated. That could be good news if, as some studies have shown, Omicron causes less severe disease. “If so, then the incidence of COVID-19 severe disease would be reduced and the infection may shift to become less disruptive to individuals and society,” the scientists wrote. Alex Sigal, a professor at the Africa Health Research Institute, wrote Monday: “This will help push Delta out.” However, the study only covered a small number of people, and it has not yet been peer-reviewed.
SCIENCE
kingstonthisweek.com

With Omicron cases surging, it's time to ditch the cloth mask, experts say

With Canada facing another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts are recommending that people upgrade their masks — ditching fashionable cloth masks in favour of an N95 or other high-grade mask that filters out smaller particles, or, at least, a well-fitting surgical mask. Story continues below. This advertisement...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy