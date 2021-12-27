ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Australia’s most populous state reports first Omicron death

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe victim was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions. Australia’s New South Wales state has reported more than 6,000 new Covid-19 cases and confirmed its first death from the Omicron variant. The fatal case was identified as...

www.shropshirestar.com

Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hazzard
The Independent

New virus infections driven by omicron soar in Australia

New coronavirus infections soared again in Australia on Friday to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time. Experts say the explosion is being driven by the highly contagious omicron variant and a recent relaxation of restrictions in Sydney and other areas. More than 15,000 of the new cases were reported in Sydney. Another 5,000 cases came from elsewhere in New South Wales state, while almost 6,000 were confirmed in Victoria state, home to the second largest city of Melbourne.While hospitalizations and deaths have been increasing from the surge, so far they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

How Australia’s biggest wine-growing region came to pioneer alcohol control

The vast wine-growing region now known as the South Australian Riverland produces more than a quarter of Australia’s wine grapes and developed a reputation for producing large volumes of cheap cask wine – an image it is now attempting to dislodge. But in a remarkable quirk of fate, the Riverland began its life in the late nineteenth century as an irrigation colony run on principles of temperance, with no sales of alcohol allowed across the thousands of hectares of land used to grow irrigated crops on either side of the River Murray. And although some time later the Riverland did...
DRINKS
The Independent

Covid: UK reports new record of 189,846 cases as millions prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve

A new record of 189,846 Covid cases has been registered in the past 24 hours, government figures show, as Omicron continues ripping through the country and millions prepare to celebrate New Year's Eve.The number is up from the 189,213 new lab-confirmed Covid cases in the previous 24-hour period reported on Thursday.And it’s feared new-year gatherings and socialising could cause infections to spread even more rapidly.With cases already surging, the government is under increasing pressure from the NHS to bring in fresh restrictions for the public to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with Covid patients.A leading scientist, Peter Openshaw, has...
WORLD
The Independent

Traveller from UK brings first Omicron case into community contact in New Zealand

A visitor from the UK has been the first case of the Omicron variant exposed to the public in New Zealand, according to a statement from the country’s Ministry of Health.Released on Wednesday, the statement says that the fully vaccinated traveller arrived in Auckland on a flight from the United Kingdom, via Doha, on 16 December, and tested negative during seven days of isolation.However, the visitor then tested positive on day nine of their trip, after they had “briefly been active in the community”.The statement lists six places the traveller had visited while out of isolation on 26 and 27...
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet The Yowie, The Bigfoot-Like Cryptid That’s Terrified Australia For Centuries

A 2021 report of a Yowie in Queensland is just another in a long series of alleged encounters with this terrifying creature of Aboriginal myth. From snakes to scorpions, the Australian Outback infamously contains a wealth of fearsome animals. But legend also states that this vast wilderness is home to more than one mythical creature — including a Bigfoot-like beast called a Yowie.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
The Independent

Australian couple hires private jet to fly in beloved Bali street dog from New Zealand

A Queensland woman is hiring a private jet worth over $40,000 (£30,340) to get her pet — a street dog from Bali — to come and stay with her in Australia.Natasha Corbin, a resident of Sunshine Coast, Queensland, said that she has been trying to get her dog, Munchkin, a former street dog from Bali in Indonesia, to Australia for the past six years. She said that she met the dog when she was living in Bali with her partner David Daynes. “When we decided to move to Bali, my partner had one rule for me because I’m such a...
PETS
The Independent

Three in 10 UK local authorities have record Covid-19 case rates

Three in 10 local authority areas in the UK are recording their highest rate of new Covid-19 cases since mass testing began in summer 2020, new analysis shows.The areas include around three-quarters of authorities in north-west England nearly two-thirds in the West Midlands and almost half in the East Midlands But no London boroughs are on the list, while only a tiny number of areas in the south-east and eastern England are now at record levels, suggesting the latest surge in cases may have peaked in these parts of the country.In a similar survey in the week before Christmas,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospital numbers rise as Covid-19 cases hit new high

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital soared during Christmas week according to new figures which also show the UK has seen another record number of daily cases.There were 11,898 Covid-19 patients in UK hospitals as of 8am on December 29, Government data shows, up 44% compared to the previous week, and the highest number since March 2.In England alone, the number of patients in hospital has climbed to its highest level since February.A further 189,213 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Thursday, the Government said, another new record for daily reported cases.The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Number of Covid patients in hospital in England at highest level since February

The number of patients in hospital with coronavirus in England has climbed to its highest level since February, new figures show.The latest data from NHS England shows there were 11,452 people in hospital in England with Covid-19 as of 8am on Thursday, up 61% from a week earlier and the highest number since February 26.The London region had the highest number of beds occupied by confirmed Covid patients, at 3,477, up 66% week-on-week and the highest number since February 16.During the second wave of coronavirus the number of Covid patients in hospital peaked in both England and London on January...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Los Angeles Covid Positivity Rate Soars As California Models Predict Hospitalization Surges Due To Omicron

Los Angeles County reported 7,425 new cases of Covid and nine additional deaths on Monday. But those numbers were artificially low due to reporting delays from the holiday weekend. The region’s test positivity rate — which is considered a more accurate indication of infection spread because it is an average and also a percentage, rather than a raw number — told a different story. Last Monday, L.A.’s 7-day average test positivity rate was 3.4%. Today, that same 7-day average has risen more than 300% to 12.4%. That’s a shockingly steep rise over the course of 8 days in a data point...
CALIFORNIA STATE

