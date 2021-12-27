ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to §24 of the Capital...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Prepayments (CK93) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 17 December 2021 in the attached file. Furthermore, the data will be...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Daniel Ives downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Outperform to Peerperform with a price target of $140.00 (from $275.00). The analyst comments "We started this year believing that DOCU would be able to maintain high growth on difficult pandemic comps and that the pandemic cohort would behave as previous ones. The third quarter performance broke that thesis and we now believe that there was likely a tremendous pull-forward of buying activity that has created a very tough growth comp for the company over the next few quarters. We have taken a stab at a fairly rigorous billings based waterfall model that we now believe points to growth rates of mid and low 20’s for the next two years. With Friday’s move down and the stock now trading at 8.5x EV/CY23 Revs, Why are we Downgrading? The answer is that in addition to adjusting our models, our conversations with management suggest that the GTM issues are likely to have a longer duration and thus we do not see a catalyst in the next few quarters for shares to re-rate higher. Furthermore, we believe that there is more risk to the downside given growth issues that cause meaningful de-ratings could compound (rep attrition increases, causing further headwinds to reset growth). Finally given management’s decision to further increase GTM investments, margins next year are likely to also be on a downward trajectory which we view as likely to further shake investor confidence around long term profitability. We remain bullish on the long-term digital signature and even the Agreement Cloud market opportunity but given de-rating in growth and lack of near term catalysts we move to the sidelines until evidence of rebounding execution is clear."
STOCKS
thebalance.com

What Is a Prepayment Model?

Lenders use a prepayment model to predict the likelihood of a borrower paying off a loan early. Prepayment models allow lenders to combine formulas with projected interest-rate fluctuations and market movement to estimate the amount of future loan payments by borrowers. Prepayment models may be used with any loan or...
REAL ESTATE
StreetInsider.com

Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danmark#Nasdaq Copenhagen#Streetinsider Premium#K Benhavn#4514#The Executive Board
Motley Fool

12 TOP Stocks to Buy Now in January 2022! (2022 High Growth)

The New Year is here, and you are asking yourself, "Which stocks should I buy now for 2022?" I've got you covered. Today, I am bringing you 12 stock picks for 2022 and the next decade. I am providing a variety of secular growth trends to consider, from cloud services, cybersecurity, and electric vehicles to metaverse, artificial intelligence, fintech, big data analytics, and more!
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable REIT Stocks To Buy in 2022

Public Storage spent $5.1 billion in 2021 alone to grow its portfolio. Invitation Homes is seeing unparalleled demand, with rents rising 10.4% YoY. Many of the sectors that were hit hard by initial pandemic closures last year made a huge comeback in 2021 which, in turn, gave a massive boost to the real estate industry. This helped the index for all real estate investment trusts (REITs), as tracked by the NAREIT, achieve a 38% return year to date, outpacing the S&P 500 by over 7%. But as 2021 comes to a close, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) specifically appear to be teed up for another unstoppable year of growth.
MARKETS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bernie Sanders: Pay your workers better. Warren Buffett: That's not my job

Warren Buffett, the ninth-richest person on the planet, says it's not up to him to settle a strike by 450 steelworkers at a company he owns. Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote a letter to the Berkshire Hathaway CEO, requesting that he intervene in a United Steelworkers union strike at the Special Metals plant in Huntington, West Virginia. They've been on strike for three months. Special Metals is a unit of Precision Castparts, which is owned by Buffett's Berkshire.
HUNTINGTON, WV
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Adagio (ADGI) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee downgraded Adagio (NASDAQ: ADGI) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $10.00. The analyst comments "ADGI's lead drug, ADG20 is currently in Phase III for treatment and prevention of CV-19. We moved to HOLD w/ a $10 PT due to uncertainty around next steps and development plan given the antibody does have reduced neutralization against omicron virus (although it does have some activity and at least appears similar to other antibodies on Omicron). The issue is it will take a lot of time to get more answers and we predict the Phase III timeline may be delayed due to shifting into new countries and to avoid Omicron; so the timing is likely to be delayed to H2:22. Possible interim analysis in Q1 could present some risk. We acknowledge significant uncertainty of role the drug will play in a future pandemic. On a positive, the drug is expected to be very good on CV-19 "ex-omicron" and assuming they can run a phase III ex-omicron they should have very good phase III results. Stock was very interesting near cash levels around $5 but has since doubled back up to $10 and uncertainty abounds."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. (“Spectrum”), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company’s common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 68% That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar in 2022

Offerpad is projected to grow revenue at a compound annual rate of 82% by the end of 2022. It's making more gross profit per home sold than competitor Zillow did at its peak. One Wall Street firm predicts a stock-price surge in 2022. Let's be clear: Any stock that collapses...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JD.com (JD) Stock Plunges After Tencent Says It Will Give Away Most of its Stake, Analyst Says 'Difficult to Have Any Conviction in Shares'

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) are down about 8% in pre-open Thursday after the company announced that Tencent, which owns 17% of the stock, plans to distribute 460 million Class A ordinary shares of the Company owned by Tencent to its shareholders.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy