Share buy-back Program

 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 68/2021 – 27 DECEMBER 2021. On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program,...

Benzinga

FSD Pharma Inc. Board Approves Share Repurchase Program

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, is repurchasing up to 2 million company shares. The company announced that its board of directors had approved the move, which allows the company to purchase the shares over the next year at prevailing market prices. The repurchasing plan, which begins on Jan. 4, 2022, and ends on Dec. 30, 2022 (unless the company ends the program earlier), allows FSD Pharma to use its excess cash reserves to strategically return value to shareholders.
StreetInsider.com

ArcelorMittal announces the completion of its fifth share buyback program

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) today announces that it has completed the fifth share buyback program announced on 17 November 2021 under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders of 8 June 2021 (the ‘2021 AGM Authorization’).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

JD.com (JD) Upsizes and Extends Share Buyback Program to $3B

JD.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: JD), a leading supply chain-based technology and service ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
aithority.com

iClick Interactive Asia Announces $20 Million Share Repurchase Program

IClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, announced its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program in which the company may purchase its own ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$20 million.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Intergroup Corporation (INTG) Announces Increase In Share Repurchase Program

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to purchase up to an additional 125,000 shares of the Company’s common stock under its existing stock repurchase program, reflecting the Board’s confidence in management and the Company’s business, as well as belief that the Company’s shares are undervalued. That action increased the total remaining number of shares authorized for repurchase to approximately 130,000 shares. The purchases will be made, in the discretion of management, from time to time, in the open market or through privately negotiated third party transactions depending on market conditions and other factors.
STOCKS
andnowuknow.com

T&G Global Invests in Expansion of Apple Program; Gareth Edgecombe Shares

NEW ZEALAND - A significant investment is on the horizon for T&G Global. Noting how global demand for branded apple varieties such as Envy™ continues to rise, the grower and marketer has investments planned across its apple operations, including $100 million for a new state-of-the-art packhouse. “The multi-million-dollar investment...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Nevro jumps after director buys shares

Nevro (NVRO +5.8%) director Kevin C Oboyle bought 2400 shares of the company, as per the SEC statement. At the price range of $83.75-$83.80, Oboyle spent around $201K on shares. The moves takes his direct beneficial ownership to 13,318 shares. Earlier, Nevro up 3% following insider buy of ~$1.7M worth...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is Progyny a good buy opportunity at the current share price?

Progyny, Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) shares have weakened more than 20% since November 05, even though the company reported strong third-quarter results. Management expects a further business acceleration. Progyny is a company that specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States by the combination of...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. (“Spectrum”), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company’s common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ventas (VTR) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend; 3.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ventas (NYSE: VTR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, or $1.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2022, to stockholders of record on January...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) PT Lowered to $5 at Dawson James, Keeps 'Buy'

Dawson James analyst James McIlree lowered the price target on Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) to $5.00 (from $13.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

