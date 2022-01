Melody Holt is serious about moving on from Martell Holt. “Love & Marriage: Hunstville” star Melody Holt saw the demise of her marriage play out on the show. Martell Holt was accused of cheating with multiple women. However, Melody put him on blast for fathering a child outside of their relationship. Martell had been sleeping with his longtime mistress Arionne Curry for years. But he didn’t expect Melody to pull the plug on the marriage. Melody didn’t feel she had any other option. She came to the conclusion that Martell was cheating again during the beginning of the pandemic. Melody said Martell would leave the house often, even though they were supposed to be quarantining. So she believes Martell put Arionne before his family at that moment.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 15 HOURS AGO