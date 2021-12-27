ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: BMO Capital Starts Innovid (CTV) at Outperform

 4 days ago

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon initiates coverage on Innovid...

StreetInsider.com

Johnson Controls (JCI) PT Raised to $86 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna raised the price target on Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) to $86.00 (from
StreetInsider.com

Deutsche Bank Hikes Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price Target by 20% on Higher Volumes, Analyst Says 2022 a 'Pivotal Year for Future Growth and Profitability'

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $1,200.00 per share (up from
StreetInsider.com

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) PT Lowered to $5 at Dawson James, Keeps 'Buy'

Dawson James analyst James McIlree lowered the price target on Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) to $5.00 (from $13.00) while maintaining
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Starts StepStone Group (STEP) at Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst John Dunn initiates coverage on StepStone Group (NASDAQ: STEP) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $48.00. The analyst comments "With $121bn of long-duration & highly-valued AUM, STEP is an alt asset manager/solutions provider that’s well-positioned in the secularly-growing private markets space. Sitting in between limited partners looking to access these non-traditional assets & the GPs that managed them, it has a more diverse, global & growing business than its peers. These aspects should enable STEP to keep up its +20% growth clip, as well as improve profitability & valuation. Along w/ a below-peer valuation, some of which is justified due to margin but not all due to better growth, we think this adds up to a compelling investment case."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Roth Capital Upgrades Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) to Buy

Roth Capital analyst Joe Reagor upgraded Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $58.00 (from $57.00). The analyst comments "Since we last wrote on LEU, the company's share price has declined significantly. We believe this reflects a reversal of non-fundamental trading in the company's shares. Given the company's current share price of $47.06 and our outlook for improved operating results in 2022, we are returning to a Buy rating. Additionally, we are increasing our price target from $57.00 to $58.00 to reflect the impact from the completion of the Preferred Stock redemption."
StreetInsider.com

Ventas (VTR) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend; 3.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ventas (NYSE: VTR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, or $1.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2022, to stockholders of record on January...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Sidoti Starts Co-Diagnostics (CODX) at Buy

Sidoti analyst James Sidoti initiates coverage on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) with
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Merck (MRK) at Conviction Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Merck (NYSE: MRK) with a Conviction Buy rating and a price target of $93.00. The analyst comments "In the wake of a series of disappointing updates including for molnupiravir/COVID (abrupt rise in enthusiasm for initial interim data, then equally brisk fall from favor) and islatravir/HIV (clinical profile uncertainties that have since devolved into clinical trial holds) - and against a backdrop dominated by the challenge of growing and diversifying revenues beyond the significant success of Keytruda, MRK shares have notably underperformed. Through our analysis of Growth portfolio and pipeline assets, however, we believe the market is undervaluing the outlook for several assets including: sotatercept (PAH, high value high barriers-to-entry market), and Vaxneuvance and Gardasil (we see vaccines durable growth franchises). We see upside optionality as competitor data helps de-risk novel IO combinations, and see Keytruda as competitively positioned to capture commercial gains. Prevention/prophylaxis data for molnupiravir in 1H22, with now markedly lowered expectations, presents an upside call option to our valuation. We see MRK as having capacity to pursue significant business development opportunities, and note optionality from its Animal Health business, which we see as underappreciated within. With sentiment at a nadir and expectations tempered ahead of upcoming events, we see risk/reward at current levels as skewed to the upside. We see an attractive entry point at current levels and initiate coverage with a Buy rating (on CL)."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Benchmark Starts iQIYI (IQ) at Hold

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang initiates coverage on iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) with
StreetInsider.com

LifeSci Capital Starts Better Therapeutics (BTTX) at Outperform

LifeSci Capital analyst Rahul Rakhit initiates coverage on Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTTX) with a Outperform rating and a price target
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stephens Starts Heritage Commerce (HTBK) at Overweight

Stephens analyst Andrew Terrell initiates coverage on Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK)
StreetInsider.com

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) PT Raised to $48 at BMO Capital on Blackwater Project

BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski raised the price target on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) to $48.00 (from $47.00) while
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Starts AT&T (T) at Neutral (3)

Daiwa Securities analyst Jonathan Kees initiates coverage on AT&T (NYSE: T)
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Starts ESS Inc. (GWH) at Outperform

Baird analyst George Gianarikas initiates coverage on ESS Inc. (NYSE: GWH)
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Loop Capital Upgrades Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to Buy

Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba upgraded Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) from Hold
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wedbush Starts Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) at Outperform

Wedbush initiates coverage on Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $21.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of PRCH shares with an Outperform rating and a $21 price target as we see a strong M&A integrator that has strengthened an already unique business model around accessing and monetizing the home mover. The recent pullback in shares creates a compelling buying opportunity in our view. Porch operates a B2B2C model providing software to home services companies, and through that receives access to home movers earlier in the process than most companies targeting those consumers. Porch monetizes its software through traditional SaaS fees but looks more so to offer its software for a discount to various home service providers focused on the move, and instead receive permission to access those businesses’ customers and monetize various transactions and needs of home movers like hiring movers, buying home insurance, buying home security, cable and internet, and home repair needs. Porch has utilized an M&A strategy to build a strong portfolio of products that fit together and create a strong flywheel. Recent acquisitions create opportunities to grow Porch's market opportunity, particularly in the insurance industry."
StreetInsider.com

Scotiabank Upgrades Ternium S.A. (TX) to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank analyst Alfonso Salazar upgraded Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) from Sector
StreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Downgrades Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Market Perform as Verso Acquired

BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde downgraded Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Noble Capital Downgrades Stem Holdings (STMH) to Market Perform

Noble Capital analyst Joe Gomes downgraded Stem Holdings (OTC: STMH) from
