SANDY, Utah — Avalanches in the backcountry are a serious concern as we ring in 2022, according to forecasters with the Utah Avalanche Center. Forecasters worry that this weekend will usher in avalanches. They say weather conditions are creating the perfect circumstances for danger, and that many snow lovers will be enticed into dangerous situations because of the sunny skies.

SANDY, UT ・ 10 HOURS AGO