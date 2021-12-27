ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oman to require workers to have vaccination certificate -health minister

(Reuters) – Oman will not allow employees in the public...

Mexicans join bid for Covid compensation from China, WHO

Devastated by the loss of his daughter to Covid-19, Jaime Michaus joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the World Health Organization, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. They seek financial compensation ranging from $200,000 for falling ill with Covid-19 to $800,000 in the case of death, Gonzalez said.
India to vaccinate teens, provide booster for health workers

India will begin vaccinating teenagers from the ages of 15 to 18 from Jan. 3 and also administer booster vaccine doses for health care workers a week later, as omicron-fueled COVID-19 cases spike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Citizens who are older than 60 years and suffer from co-morbidities can...
Man loses petition to have Indian PM’s face removed from Covid vaccine certificate

An Indian court has rejected a plea to remove the prime minister’s photo from Covid-19 vaccination certificates, and fined the petitioner Rs 100,000 (about £1,000) to prevent copycat lawsuits.The Kerala High Court in southern India called the plea “politically motivated” and “frivolous” and asked the petitioner to deposit the fine within six weeks to Kerala State Legal Services Authority.The certificates issued by India’s federal government contain vaccination details of the individual, a photograph of PM Narendra Modi, and a message that encourages inoculation. The inclusion of the PM’s photo has been widely criticised by many in India, with some claiming...
UK says no new COVID-19 restrictions before New Year

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s government will not introduce new COVID-19 restrictions for England before the new year, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday. “There will be no further measures before the new year,” Javid told reporters. “We won’t be taking any further measures. Of course people should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations.”
Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors

CAIRO (Reuters) - Omani authorities require foreign travellers aged 18 or older to have received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses to enter the sultanate, the state news agency reported on Sunday. The sultanate also cancelled a previous decision that suspended entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini...
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to ease a shortage of COVID-19 tests as the Omicron variant threatened to overwhelm hospitals and stifle travel plans as it spreads across the country this holiday week. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker...
COVID patients in English hospital beds up nearly 10% overnight

LONDON (Reuters) – The number of patients with COVID-19 occupying beds in English hospitals rose to 11,452, official data from NHS England showed on Thursday, up by 990 from a day earlier. The number has risen by more than 4,000 in the last week, the figures showed. (Reporting by...
Italy reports record 144,243 coronavirus cases, 155 deaths

ROME (Reuters) -Italy reported a record 144,243 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, following 126,888 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell slightly to 155 from 156. Italy has registered 137,402 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.125 million cases to...
Turkey’s COVID-19 cases spike above 40,000 as Omicron spreads

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey logged 40,786 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest since April, and the health minister warned that the Omicron variant had become dominant as Turks celebrated New Year’s Eve without restrictions. “Although there are no restrictions, we recommend that you act as if there...
Greece reports new COVID-19 daily record, 76 deaths

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece reported 40,560 COVID-19 cases on Friday, setting a new record high for the fourth successive day following a surge of cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Health authorities said 76 deaths had been reported on Friday. Greece introduced new restrictions this week, ordering bars, restaurants...
CDC director Walensky not considering vaccine mandate for domestic flights now

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not currently considering recommending a vaccine mandate for domestic flights, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday. “Certainly domestic flights has been a topic of conversation but that is not something we’re revisiting right now,” Walensky said...
A COVID Vaccine for All

While the Omicron variant spreads across the world and major producers of COVID vaccines squabble over granting global access, a vaccine developed by the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development (Texas Children’s CVD) and Baylor College of Medicine is ready to be deployed. In the last week of 2021, India’s drug regulation agency authorized a vaccine producer in the country to begin distributing a COVID vaccine called CORBEVAX.
UK reports record high 189,846 COVID-19 cases on Friday

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported a record high 189,846 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up slightly from 189,213 the previous day. Friday’s data also showed 12,395 patients in hospital in England with COVID-19, up from 11,542 on Thursday. There were 203 new deaths within 28 days of...
Novavax submits data to U.S. FDA for COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax Inc said on Friday it had submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, with the company expecting to submit a formal request in one month. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
