Politics

Myanmar court postpones verdicts in second case against Suu Kyi

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
World News

A court in military-ruled Myanmar has postponed its verdicts on two charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi until January 10.

She is accused of importing and possessing walkie-talkies without following official procedures, officials said.

The case in the court in the capital, Naypyitaw, is among many brought against the 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate since the army seized power on February 1, ousting her elected government and arresting top members of her National League for Democracy party.

The court gave no reason for delaying the verdicts.

Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory in last year’s general election, but the military said there was widespread electoral fraud, an assertion that independent poll watchers doubt.

She faces spending the rest of her life in jail if she is convicted of all charges against her (AP) (AP)

Her supporters and independent analysts say all the charges against her are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimise the military’s seizure of power while keeping her from returning to politics.

If found guilty of all the charges she faces, she could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.

Suu Kyi was convicted on December 6 on two other charges – incitement and breaching Covid-19 restrictions – and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

Hours after the sentence was issued, the head of the military-installed government, Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, reduced it by half. Suu Kyi is being held by the military at an unknown location and state television reported that she would serve her sentence there.

Suu Kyi has been attending court hearings in prison clothes – a white top and a brown longyi skirt provided by the authorities. The hearings are closed to the media and spectators and the prosecutors do not comment. Her lawyers, who had been a source of information on the proceedings, were served with gag orders in October.

A charge under the Export-Import Law of having improperly imported the walkies-talkies was the first filed against Suu Kyi and served as the initial justification for her continued detention.

A second charge of illegally possessing the radios was filed the following month.

The radios were seized from the gate of her residence and the barracks of her bodyguards during a search on February 1, the day she was arrested.

Pro-democracy protesters hold a flash mob rally to protest against Myanmar’s military-installed government, at Kyauktada township in Yangon (AP) (AP)

Suu Kyi’s lawyers argued that the radios were not in her personal possession and were legitimately used to help provide for her security, but the court declined to dismiss the charges.

The offence falls under the Natural Disaster Management Law and the maximum penalty is three years in prison and a fine.

She is also being tried in the same court on five counts of corruption. The maximum penalty for each count is 15 years in prison and a fine. A sixth corruption charge, in which Suu Kyi and ousted president Win Myint are accused of granting permits to rent and buy a helicopter, has not yet gone to trial.

In separate proceedings, she is accused of violating the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum term of 14 years.

Additional charges were also added by Myanmar’s election commission against Suu Kyi and 15 other politicians in November for alleged fraud in last year’s election.

The charges by the military-controlled Union Election Commission could result in Suu Kyi’s party being dissolved and unable to participate in a new election the military has promised will take place within two years of its takeover.

The military’s seizure of power was met by non-violent nationwide demonstrations, which security forces quashed with deadly force, killing nearly 1,400 civilians, according to a detailed list compiled by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Peaceful protests have continued, but amid the severe crackdown, an armed resistance has also grown, to the point that UN experts have warned the country could be sliding into civil war.

Comments / 0

Politics
The Independent

Court shuts down another human rights group in Russia

A court in Moscow on Wednesday ruled to shut down another prominent human rights organization amid a sweeping crackdown on Russian rights groups, independent media and opposition supporters. The decision to shut down the Memorial Human Rights Center by the Moscow City Court comes a day after Russia's Supreme Court revoked the legal status of its sister organization, Memorial, an international human rights group that drew international acclaim for its studies of political repression in the Soviet Union Both organizations had been labeled “foreign agents” in previous years — a designation that brings with it additional government scrutiny...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boat with 120 Rohingya refugees disembarks in Indonesia port

A group of 120 Rohingya Muslims disembarked from a boat that had drifted for days off Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh and was towed by a navy ship into port, officials said Friday.The refugees' wooden boat was reportedly leaking and had a damaged engine. Efforts to rescue its passengers, who are overwhelmingly women and children, began after Indonesia's government on Wednesday said it would allow them to dock because conditions on the boat were so severe.The broken-down boat was towed by a navy ship early Thursday from its location about 53 miles (85 kilometers) off the coast of Bireuen,...
ASIA
newschain

Jonas Lossl joins Brentford on loan from FC Midtjylland

Former Denmark goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has joined Brentford from FC Midtjylland on loan until the end of the season. Lossl will be available for selection once he has received international clearance and there is the option in the deal to make the move permanent. The 32-year-old, who won one cap...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kevin Pietersen believes franchise system for red-ball cricket can help England

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has devised a plan he believes can save Test cricket in England following the Ashes debacle. Pietersen insists the series loss to Australia need not be a total failure as long as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) use it to implement proper change for the Test team and believes a franchise system for the red-ball, long form of cricket, modelled on The Hundred, can be a solution.
SPORTS
newschain

Veteran US actress Betty White dies aged 99

US actress Betty White has died aged 99. The award-winning actress, best known for starring as Rose in 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls, died less than a month before her 100th birthday. White was born in Illinois on January 17 1922 and had a television career spanning more than 80...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Sudan forces seal Khartoum ahead of new anti-coup rally

Sudanese security forces deployed on Khartoum's streets Thursday, sealing the capital off from its suburbs and cutting phone lines and mobile internet as opponents of the military government prepared to hold fresh protests. Pro-democracy activists have kept up a campaign of street demonstrations against the army's October 25 coup, despite a crackdown that has seen at least 48 people die in protest-related violence, according to the independent Doctors' Committee. Army, police and paramilitary patrols criss-crossed Khartoum's streets, while shipping containers blocked the Nile bridges that connect the capital with its northern suburbs and its twin city Omdurman. The bridges were blocked off for the last protests on December 26, when tens of thousands took to the streets.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Liz Truss condemns closure of Russian human rights group

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was “deeply concerned” about the closure of a human rights group in Russia.The group Memorial, which has drawn international acclaim for its work on political repression, had its legal status revoked by the Russian supreme court.Its sister organisation the Memorial Human Rights Centre was ordered to close by the Moscow City Court on Wednesday.Deeply concerned by liquidation of Russian human rights group Memorial by 🇷🇺 courts. Memorial has worked tirelessly for decades to ensure abuses of Soviet era are never forgotten. Its closure is another chilling blow to freedom of expression in Russia.— Liz...
EUROPE
