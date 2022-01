The frosty winds are blowing and animals are snuggled up in their burrows and dens. That means winter is almost here!. As the earth revolves around the sun, the amount of daylight or darkness we see changes, and so do the seasons. Tuesday, December 21st is the first day of winter, and is marked by the Winter Solstice here in the Northern Hemisphere — better know as the shortest day of the year! This is when we get the least daylight hours of any other date on the calendar.

