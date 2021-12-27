ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Goletz: A New Light

By JACK BOWERS
allaboutjazz.com
 4 days ago

Trombonist Eric Goletz, an in-demand studio musician and sideman in New York City for three decades, released his first album as leader of his own ensemble in March 2021, and quickly followed with the second, A New Light, wherein his core octet is bolstered by three trumpets, half a dozen horns...

www.allaboutjazz.com

allaboutjazz.com

Jazz Musician of the Day: Don Pullen

All About Jazz is celebrating Don Pullen's birthday today!. Don Pullen developed an extended technique for the piano and a strikingly individual style, post-bop and modern, but retaining a strong feeling for the blues. He produced acknowledged masterworks of jazz in a range of formats and styles, crossing and mixing genres long before this became almost commonplace. By chance, unfortunately for his future commercial success if not for his musical development, his first contact on arriving on the New York scene was with the free players of the 1960s, with whom he recorded. It was some years later before his abilities in more straight ahead jazz playing,... Read more.
allaboutjazz.com

A Soulful Serving of Big John Patton, Philly platters from Sonic Liberation Front, Johnathan Blake & more

This week, a soulful serving of Hammond B3 platters from Big John Patton to Gloria Coleman and Shirley Scott. New releases form Philly's Sonic Liberation Front, drummer Johnathan Blake and a Nobel Force from Jazzmeia Horn. All platters come with two sides. Welcome friends and neighbors to The Jazz Continuum. Old, new, in, out... wherever the music takes us. Each week, we will explore the elements of jazz from a historical perspective.
101.9 The Rock

Listen to Eric Clapton’s New Song ‘Heart of a Child’

Eric Clapton has released a new song titled "Heart of a Child." The gentle, Latin-influenced seven-minute song arrived yesterday. It is paired with an animated video showing images of fear and sadness appearing and vanishing from the walls of an animated city. "Heart of a Child" was co-written by Robin...
allaboutjazz.com

Skúli Sverrisson With Bill Frisell: Strata

A meeting of minds, of hearts and of souls. Strata may be the first recording of the duo of Icelandic bassist Skuli Sverrisson and guitarist Bill Frisell, but so attuned are the musicians to each other's wavelengths, and so spellbinding their common language, that you could be forgiven for thinking they had played in this format for donkey's years. Originally a limited edition, vinyl-only release in 2018, Strata is now available for the first time on digital platforms, which is terrific news for the majority on tighter budgets or without a record player.
allaboutjazz.com

Georg Riedel: Dance Music: Georg Riedel Meets Ekdahl/Bagge Big Band

Czech-born, Swedish-bred bassist Georg Riedel, best known as a composer of ten or more film scores, returns to his first love, big-band jazz, to conduct an evening of Dance Music with Sweden's world-class Ekdahl/Bagge Big Band, recorded in June 2019 at Fasching Jazz Club in Stockholm. Before arriving at "Dance...
allaboutjazz.com

There Will Be Christmas - More Holiday Releases Plus A Salute To Winter Solstice

This broadcast presents more music to celebrate the season, with new releases from Kat Edmonson, Deb Bowman, Carolyn Lee Jones and The Bird and The Bee, with birthday shoutouts to singer pianist Una Mae Carlisle (protege of Fats Waller), celebrations of the Winter Solstice and more. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic so they can continue to distract, comfort and inspire.
allaboutjazz.com

Attarian's Dozen: Twelve Superb Releases That Made 2021 Tolerable

The year 2021 started full of hope yet it did not live up to its promises. Musically, however, it saw the release of several outstanding recordings. Below are a dozen that helped kept me sane and grounded throughout the year. Featured are the two mammoth and stimulating boxsets from saxophonist...
allaboutjazz.com

Ten Ka: Sonic Geometry - Structures, Patterns And Forms

Ten Ka means "fire of the sky" in Japanese. It's the project of composer and multi-instrumentalist Deniss Pashkevich, who is one of the leading figures on the Latvian jazz scene. Some see him purely as part of the John Coltrane tradition but this is not the whole story. While Pashkevich definitely is an adherent of Coltrane's spirituality, nevertheless he goes to different directions, expressing his own ideas within acoustic and electronic soundscapes.
allaboutjazz.com

Collin Sherman: Suitable Benchmarks of Reform

Multi-reedist Colin Sherman's thirteenth album, Suitable Benchmarks Of Reform, was made from the same template from which his previous twelve releases came into being—recording alone in his New York City apartment, recording the individual parts then layering each onto the next to make an ensemble sound. This, in the time of the arrival of the Covid virus, has become a more common practice; it is just that Sherman got a head start on the go-it-alone process.
allaboutjazz.com

Chris Trinidad: Chris Trinidad's Changing Tides

Bassist and composer Chris Trinidad released the quartet album Chris Trinidad's Certain Times (Iridium Records, 2015) five years after relocating from Vancouver to the San Francisco Bay area. The compositions were constructed from an assortment of sketches, built on grooves and simple harmonies to give the soloists freedom. For Chris Trinidad Y Con Todo (Iridium Records, 2019) he commissioned pianist Christian Tumalan of the Pacific Mambo Orchestra to arrange Latin jazz versions of songs from his Common Themes album series. Here he chose several jazz orchestra arrangers to make big band versions of the Certain Times music. Like so many projects released in 2021 it was assembled from parts recorded in different locations (which is not audible in the final result).
allaboutjazz.com

Fit As A Fiddle: How the Violin Helped Shape Jazz, Part 2

So, maybe the following week my father [John Blake, Jr] called McCoy, and said it looks like I'll be available now to be in your band. Dad said McCoy’s exact words were, ‘You can stay in the band as long as you like.’. Part 1 | Part 2.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
allaboutjazz.com

Ludovico Granvassu's 2021 Sonic Delights

Jazz is not a competitive sport and "Best Ofs" are misnomers. End of the year listicles have no bearing on the artistic standing of the albums they include, or on those they neglect, just like a five star review doesn't make the album it graces any better than it already is.
allaboutjazz.com

John Sharpe's Best Releases of 2021

Whether due to pent up creative energy or release schedules making up for lost time, more terrific music has come my way than for several years, in spite of the last twelve months. From the 200 or so discs that I heard in 2021, here are ten new issues (in the order I came across them), plus two unearthed gems, which gave me the most pleasure. It's particularly invidious to pick and choose between honest artistic endeavours, this year more than many others. Perhaps it's better to view these selections as a chance to pick up on something that you might otherwise have missed. As a fan I always look forward to the annual year end lists for precisely that reason. If you share my taste (that's the key bit), then something here might just be for you!
allaboutjazz.com

Jon Raskin Quartet: Singing Songs As One

In 2021, innovative saxophonist Jon Raskin released a number of stimulating concerts which were initially streamed live on Oakland's NIR radio station in 2009. The last of the series is the intriguing and unique celebration of sound called Singing Songs As One. On it Raskin leads a like-minded quartet for a superbly cohesive performance. In addition, the engineer Eli Crews did some real-time overdubbing, enhancing the music's haunting effect.
allaboutjazz.com

Lonely Moon by George Nazos

An original tune featuring a lyrical double bass solo from Harvie S and an extended nylon guitar improvisation with a lot of interplay from the trio. 1. A Warm Welcome 2.I See You 3. Santie 4. Lonely Moon 5. Back To Life 6. Si Lala 7.Pent Up House 8. Almost There 9. Wholesome Blues 10. The Chase 11. Hope 12 Calling Me 13. Closer to Home.
allaboutjazz.com

Rachel Eckroth: The Garden

Pianist and composer Rachel Eckroth travels a twisty road on this CD, creating an ever-changing mix of jazz, prog rock, and fusion which utilizes off- center beats and swarming electronic effects. Eckroth's music is a little different on each track. Sometimes it builds up from layers of piano and synthesizers....
allaboutjazz.com

Greg Abate: Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron

Musicians will sometimes honor another musician who influenced their lives or work with a tribute or memorial recording after that influential musician has passed on. There's an abundance of first-rate music on the double-disc Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron. But the best thing about it is that the leader, flutist and saxophonist Greg Abate, convinced Kenny Barron to fill its piano chair. "Kenny was kind enough to provide me with music for a range of his tunes, some more well-known than others," explains Abate, who first met the pianist in 1996. "The only difficult part was choosing which ones to record."
allaboutjazz.com

Andy Wheelock: View from Here

When high-caliber musicians invest time and effort to produce music they believe in, one is loath to dismiss it as anything less than persuasive. On the other hand, any assessment of Colorado-based drummer Andy Wheelock's album, View from Here, must be tempered by an awareness that this is his special view, and that of his group, and that the overall result may not be embraced with equal fervor by every ear.
985theriver.com

Eric Clapton to release new single, “Heart of a Child,” on Christmas Eve

Eric Clapton is planning a little holiday gift for fans, announcing plans to release a new song called “Heart of a Child” next Friday…Christmas Eve. The digital track can be pre-saved and pre-added now. Interestingly, Clapton co-wrote the song with Robin Monotti, an Italian film producer and...
