Adam Fairhall / Johnny Hunter: Winifred Atwell Revisited

By CHRIS MAY
 4 days ago

Winifred Atwell was a gifted pianist, born in Trinidad, who came to Britain to study classical music at the Royal Academy of Music in 1946. By the early 1950s, a combination of talent and a husband who knew his way around British popular entertainment had established Atwell as a bill-topping theatrical...

allaboutjazz.com

Georg Riedel: Dance Music: Georg Riedel Meets Ekdahl/Bagge Big Band

Czech-born, Swedish-bred bassist Georg Riedel, best known as a composer of ten or more film scores, returns to his first love, big-band jazz, to conduct an evening of Dance Music with Sweden's world-class Ekdahl/Bagge Big Band, recorded in June 2019 at Fasching Jazz Club in Stockholm. Before arriving at "Dance...
THEATER & DANCE
allaboutjazz.com

Mototeru Takagi: Live At Little John Yokohama 1999

Four Japanese improvisers gather for an absorbing summit meeting in the Tokyo port city on Live At Little John Yokohama 1999. Probably the best known of the quartet will be tenor saxophonist Mototeru Takagi, who appeared on drummer Milford Graves' underground classic Meditations Among Us (Kitty, 1977) some 22 years earlier. There is a whiff of that session on this album too, as it also features three horns with percussion; Takagi is joined by reed players Susumu Kongo and Nao Takeuchi (who studied with Byard Lancaster and performed with Elvin Jones), along with drummer Shota Koyama (a veteran of the fiery Yosuke Yamashita Unit). However this is a slightly less combustible affair, lacking Graves' polyrhythmic orchestration and unremitting fire-breathing from the reeds.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Carn Davidson 9: The History of Us

From north of the U.S. border comes The History of Us, a warm-hearted album by the Carn Davidson 9, a Toronto-based nonet co-led by trombonist William Carn and saxophonist Tara Davidson. The album consists of a pair of three-part suites, one by Carn, the other by Davidson, separated by Carn's amiable composition, "Goodbye Old Friend," a fond salute to his late and dearly loved cat, Murphy.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Attarian's Dozen: Twelve Superb Releases That Made 2021 Tolerable

The year 2021 started full of hope yet it did not live up to its promises. Musically, however, it saw the release of several outstanding recordings. Below are a dozen that helped kept me sane and grounded throughout the year. Featured are the two mammoth and stimulating boxsets from saxophonist...
MUSIC
Winifred Atwell
allaboutjazz.com

Pretenders: Deluxe and Then Some

In the cover photos of the first two Pretenders albums, vocalist, guitarist and chief composer Chrissie Hynde looks like her best songs sound: forthright, earnest and without affectation. That she and the quartet possess those virtues as they play, both in the studio and on-stage, is testament to their chemistry. No vinyl LPs are included to warrant the 12"-by-12" format of these fortieth anniversary packages, but the three-CD sets nevertheless contain a wealth of previously-unreleased tracks (thanks no doubt to the titular leader's curation) and, as such, constitute an accurate and comprehensive reflection of the original lineup's work (as do Tim Hodgkinson's historically detailed essays next to arrays of posed and informal photos in each enclosed booklet). Encompassing thrash and Beatles-esque styles seasoned with reggae and r&b, the foursome simultaneously spans and connects the varied threads of their era in the late seventies/early eighties. More importantly, however, this re-release of early Pretenders is a reminder of how the band exalted the virtues of rock and pop conventions, established in the early to mid-sixties, but not so wholly respected at the time of the original issue of these records.
ROCK MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Chris Trinidad: Chris Trinidad's Changing Tides

Bassist and composer Chris Trinidad released the quartet album Chris Trinidad's Certain Times (Iridium Records, 2015) five years after relocating from Vancouver to the San Francisco Bay area. The compositions were constructed from an assortment of sketches, built on grooves and simple harmonies to give the soloists freedom. For Chris Trinidad Y Con Todo (Iridium Records, 2019) he commissioned pianist Christian Tumalan of the Pacific Mambo Orchestra to arrange Latin jazz versions of songs from his Common Themes album series. Here he chose several jazz orchestra arrangers to make big band versions of the Certain Times music. Like so many projects released in 2021 it was assembled from parts recorded in different locations (which is not audible in the final result).
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Collin Sherman: Suitable Benchmarks of Reform

Multi-reedist Colin Sherman's thirteenth album, Suitable Benchmarks Of Reform, was made from the same template from which his previous twelve releases came into being—recording alone in his New York City apartment, recording the individual parts then layering each onto the next to make an ensemble sound. This, in the time of the arrival of the Covid virus, has become a more common practice; it is just that Sherman got a head start on the go-it-alone process.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Julie Sassoon Quartet: Voyages

Not all voyages involve smooth sailing. Indeed, pianist Julie Sassoon's Voyages opens on a blustery note. It is a quartet outing—as opposed to Sassoon's 2021 solo set, When You Can't go Outside...Go Inside (Jazzwerkstatt), with the pianist joined by reedman Lothar Ohlmeier, bassist Meirad Kneer and drummer Rudi Fischerlehner. The opener, "Missed Calls," sounds like a prelude to battening down the hatches in its blustery beginning section, before Sassoon take an introverted solo during a lull in the squall.
MUSIC
#Classical Music#British#American#English
allaboutjazz.com

It Happens Like That by Katherine Kostoff

Singer/Songwriter Katherine Kostoff Debut Release "It Happens Like That" Arranged and produced by Gil Goldstein and co-produced by Steve Rodby. It Happens Like That; Last Night; Razor's Edge; Cloudy (With a Chance of Rain); Easy To Forget; Don't Know Why; Grey Season; Disclosure; Must Be Love; Liquid Rage; Do You Ever; Through With You.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Espoo Big Band: Blood Red

If the music on Blood Red, the eleventh album by Finland's world-class Espoo Big Band, sounds more Middle Eastern than Scandinavian, there's a reason for that. It was inspired, writes composer/arranger Mikko Hassinen, by 2006 Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk's book, My Name Is Red, set in sixteenth-century Istanbul. The music "doesn't describe or explain the story or the characters," Hassinen writes. "Rather, it is a reflection of the different feelings evoked by the novel," and its lyric influences are largely Persian and Arabian.
ROCK MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Jon Raskin Quartet: Singing Songs As One

In 2021, innovative saxophonist Jon Raskin released a number of stimulating concerts which were initially streamed live on Oakland's NIR radio station in 2009. The last of the series is the intriguing and unique celebration of sound called Singing Songs As One. On it Raskin leads a like-minded quartet for a superbly cohesive performance. In addition, the engineer Eli Crews did some real-time overdubbing, enhancing the music's haunting effect.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Geno Thackara's Favorites of 2021

Insert the usual cliches here as you see fit: strange times, "new normal," all that stuff. Still, even while some of us give up on terms like "normal" and get used to the idea that there may never be a post-Covid world, great music and art never stops. Amidst another bumper crop of more things than I could properly cover, these are the picks that have personally grabbed me the most.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
The Hollywood Reporter

Denis O’Dell, Beatles Film Producer, Dies at 98

Denis O’Dell, a British film producer and director who worked with The Beatles on the movie A Hard Day’s Night and other productions, has died at his home in Spain, his son said Friday. He was 98. Arran O’Dell told The Associated Press that his father died overnight at his house in Almería, in southeast Spain. He said the family planned a local private service and a memorial service at a later date in the United Kingdom. Denis O’Dell was an associate producer of A Hard Day’s Night, the Fab Four’s first film, and How I Won the War, in which John Lennon appeared as a supporting actor. He produced the 1967 Beatles film Magical Mystery Tour, as well as The Magic Christian, which featured Peter Sellers and Ringo Starr. O’Dell’s memoir of his time with the Fab Four came out in 2003 and was called At the Apple’s Core: The Beatles from the Inside. O’Dell became a director of The Beatles’ new organization, Apple Corps, and the head of Apple Films.
CELEBRITIES
allaboutjazz.com

Skúli Sverrisson With Bill Frisell: Strata

A meeting of minds, of hearts and of souls. Strata may be the first recording of the duo of Icelandic bassist Skuli Sverrisson and guitarist Bill Frisell, but so attuned are the musicians to each other's wavelengths, and so spellbinding their common language, that you could be forgiven for thinking they had played in this format for donkey's years. Originally a limited edition, vinyl-only release in 2018, Strata is now available for the first time on digital platforms, which is terrific news for the majority on tighter budgets or without a record player.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Brad Felt: The Dana Sessions

Although jazz music continuously evolves, many of its performers stick to a fairly traditional set of instruments. There are plenty of recordings featuring saxophones, trumpets, pianos, or guitars, but how often do you see a jazz record featuring a euphonium? Brad Felt's The Dana Sessions: Duets With John Dana, showcases the possibilities of this often overlooked instrument.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Greek Power Trio S.E.V. release debut album 'Far From Close'

Anelia Records is proud to present Far from Close, the debut album of a new collaboration between three of Greece’s most vibrant jazz musicians. Tassos Spiliotopoulos, Panos Vassilopoulos and Michael Evdemon. The music was composed by Evdemon and Spiliotopoulos and the goal was to achieve an elegant but emotionally powerful music through the electric sound of a modern jazz trio. Each one of the band members brought their own influences to the blend, ranging from electric jazz-rock and mainstream jazz all the way to classical and folk/world music.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Jazz Musician of the Day: John Scofield

All About Jazz is celebrating John Scofield's birthday today!. When I first got into jazz — around 1969, I came from playing R&B and Soul in High School. Jazz Rock was in its infancy stage and I was lucky enough to be around to experience the Golden Age of both Rock and Soul and see Jazz embrace that movement while I was trying to learn how to play straight-ahead Jazz. A lot of my early chances to actually gig were in various Jazz/Rock idioms. I got to play “real" jazz with Gary Burton and Gerry Mulligan but my real first “big time" gig was with the Billy Cobham/George Duke band. We got to play in gigantic concert halls and rock venues for excited... Read more.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

John Sharpe's Best Releases of 2021

Whether due to pent up creative energy or release schedules making up for lost time, more terrific music has come my way than for several years, in spite of the last twelve months. From the 200 or so discs that I heard in 2021, here are ten new issues (in the order I came across them), plus two unearthed gems, which gave me the most pleasure. It's particularly invidious to pick and choose between honest artistic endeavours, this year more than many others. Perhaps it's better to view these selections as a chance to pick up on something that you might otherwise have missed. As a fan I always look forward to the annual year end lists for precisely that reason. If you share my taste (that's the key bit), then something here might just be for you!
MUSIC
knkx.org

Johnny Pacheco and Larry Harlow

In 1964, multi-instrumentalist and bandleader Johnny Pacheco and his friend Jerry Masucci started a tiny record label called Fania. The company grew to become the powerhouse of Latin music known as the Motown of salsa. "Salsa" music grew out of the 1960s Latin soul and boogaloo movement. Fania became a...
MUSIC

