Adam Fairhall / Johnny Hunter: Winifred Atwell Revisited

In the cover photos of the first two Pretenders albums, vocalist, guitarist and chief composer Chrissie Hynde looks like her best songs sound: forthright, earnest and without affectation. That she and the quartet possess those virtues as they play, both in the studio and on-stage, is testament to their chemistry. No vinyl LPs are included to warrant the 12"-by-12" format of these fortieth anniversary packages, but the three-CD sets nevertheless contain a wealth of previously-unreleased tracks (thanks no doubt to the titular leader's curation) and, as such, constitute an accurate and comprehensive reflection of the original lineup's work (as do Tim Hodgkinson's historically detailed essays next to arrays of posed and informal photos in each enclosed booklet). Encompassing thrash and Beatles-esque styles seasoned with reggae and r&b, the foursome simultaneously spans and connects the varied threads of their era in the late seventies/early eighties. More importantly, however, this re-release of early Pretenders is a reminder of how the band exalted the virtues of rock and pop conventions, established in the early to mid-sixties, but not so wholly respected at the time of the original issue of these records.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO