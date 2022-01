Trigger warning: This story contains themes of homophobia that some readers may find distressing. Gay All Elite Wrestling performer Anthony Bowens kissed his boyfriend as they passed by a group of homophobic protesters. Bowens, who is out and proud, made a statement with his boyfriend, Michael Pavano. Some of the placards at the protests read: "Trump, Make America Great Again: Ban Homo Marriage” and “Homos go to hell.” Bowens and Pavano responded with love as they kissed in front of the protesters and posted a picture of the same on his Instagram account where it went viral. He captioned the picture: "#Standup against hate 👊🏽🌈" His boyfriend responded in the comments. "I love you forever & always."

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO