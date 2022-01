Equities research analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to report sales of $69.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.10 million. CarLotz reported sales of $37.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO