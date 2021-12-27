ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report $20.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $22.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.77 million during the same quarter last...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report sales of $11.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $12.72 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $11.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Financial Comparison: Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability. Risk and Volatility. Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.22, meaning...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bbva USA

Bbva USA trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ALABAMA STATE
etfdailynews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,074 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Contrasting Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. Valuation and Earnings. This table compares Evolus and Wellness Center...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $824.55.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.17

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 13295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87. ERF has been the subject...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

$381.74 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to post $381.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.30 million. Acushnet reported sales of $420.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $76.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carriage Services traded as high as $66.28 and last traded at $65.54, with a volume of 1182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to report sales of $69.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.10 million. CarLotz reported sales of $37.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

