Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $824.55.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO