Brokerages predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO