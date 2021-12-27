ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reviewing Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

By ETF Daily News Team
 4 days ago

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends. Profitability. This table compares Sphere 3D...

Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in January

Dividend stocks have a long history of handily outperforming non-dividend-paying companies. This pair of income-generating stocks offers a healthy combination of growth and value. If history is our guide, the best thing an investor can do with his cash is to buy dividend stocks. Numerous studies prove that over long...
Financial Comparison: Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability. Risk and Volatility. Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.22, meaning...
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $824.55.
Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $265.50

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 265.50 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 263.50 ($3.54), with a volume of 30411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.50 ($3.50).
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bbva USA

Bbva USA trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a...
$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Geo Group Inc (GEO): Price Up $0.04 (0.58)% Over Past Day, Up $0.13 (1.7)% Over Past Hour

GEO (Get Ratings)’s 7.78 Geo Group Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GEO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.27

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.27 and last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 4215004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.78. A number of research firms have recently issued reports on...
Investor's Business Daily

Best Dividend Stocks: This Company's Massive Yield Of 7.9% Warrants A Closer Look

Dividend investing is a conservative strategy aimed at generating passive income while preserving capital. Ares Capital (ARCC) offers an impressive 7.9% yield, making it one of the best dividend stocks. Ares Capital provides financing to middle-market companies. Its portfolio consists of 371 companies across numerous industries. The largest weightings are in software and health…
